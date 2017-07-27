Scott Morrison mocks our Big Banana in SA big battery slam

LAUGHING MATTER: Treasurer Scott Morrison takes aim at Coffs Harbour's Big Banana in a speech criticising South Australia's battery back-up to be installed by Tesla.

FEDERAL Treasurer Scott Morrison has taken aim at our Big Banana after taking a swipe at South Australia's new energy solution.

At a speech in Adelaide, Mr Morrison called the battery to be installed in SA by billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk a "Hollywood solution”.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Mr Morrison claimed SA Premier Jay Weatherill had been taken for a ride by Mr Musk.

"It is so at the margin it barely is worthy of a mention,” he said.

"I mean, honestly, by all means have the world's biggest battery, have the world's biggest banana, have the world's biggest prawn like we have on the roadside around the country, but that is not solving the problem.

The Big Banana. Trevor Veale

"That's just trying to say, 'bright shiny thing over here, don't look at the thing over there', that's an old trick from a politician.”

In a deal struck between the SA Government and Mr Musk earlier this month, SA will house the world's largest lithium-ion battery.

The battery is designed to store energy generated by wind to be used as a back-up when needed.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) and SA Premier Jay Weatherill during a press conference at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, July 07, 2017. BEN MACMAHON

Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, added a positive spin to Mr Morrison's jab at one of our most iconic tourist attractions.

"Every time the Treasurer mentions the Big Banana, that's promoting Coffs Harbour as a travel destination to a national audience. And that can only be a good thing.”