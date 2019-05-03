LIVE: Leaders to go head-to-head in election debate

AFTER a scandal-filled week for Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten, the two leaders will tonight face undecided voters at their second debate ahead of the federal election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Bill Shorten will go head-to-head tonight in front of an audience of undecided voters in Brisbane. Watch right here when the debate goes live. We'll bring you updates as the debate gets underway.

7.15pm: Shorten says Labor will release full costings next week and promised to deliver surplus every year of government.

Morrison made the same promise, but said it would not be delivered by higher taxes.

Moderator David Speers steered both leaders away from the topic of franking credits that earlier took over the answer to a costing question.

The debate has not been free of laughs. "I wouldn't trust your maths in a heartbeat," Morrison told Shorten when the Labor leader offered to help with the maths.

7.05pm: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said youth mental health remained the biggest challenge in the country in response to the question.

"Young people are killing themselves," he said.

"Youth mental health is the reason why you need a strong economy."

Mr Morrison said they were increasing funding for Indigenous youth mental health, particularly in Western Australia.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said it was good more people were willing to talk about the mental health challenge.

"It used to be a stigma," he said.

"Even in the 1980s, people weren't saying what it was."

He asked the audience how many people had family members who had been affected by mental health challenges - dozens raised their hands.

At the last debate, Mr Shorten identified Mr Morrison's commitment to address mental health as something he admired about the PM in a rare moment of bipartisanship.

7pm: The third question is a religious one. A mum in the crowd has asked Bill Shorten what Labor's view are on people identifying as Christian expressing their views publicly.

Both leaders expressed their belief in freedom of religion.

"We treat each other with respect," Mr Morrison said.

"We should have freedom of speech in this country but that does come with a responsibility."

The audience member raised concerns Christian people would not be able to speak about their beliefs.

"You can't really say something like abortion is wrong," she said. She said Israel Folau's recent comments on gay people were an example.

Morrison said religion should not be a basis for discrimination in this country.

Shorten echoed the same feeling. He did say women seeking an abortion should not have to go through a ring of protesters.

"It's a difficult question," he said.

"I think you go to a deeper question here. There is a lack of civility in the public debate."

6.40: The worldwide question over Facebook and tax and the hot-button topic of franking credit has taken up much of Bill Shorten's answer to a question about policy costing.

It was the second question of the night, and gave Morrison a chance to question why Labor voted against multinational tax avoidance laws in 2015.

Speers attempted to get an answer on whether Facebook would be forced to pay tax in Australia under a Labor government.

Shorten eventually told the audience more plans on multinational tax would be announced on Sunday.

6.35: Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison have given their opening addresses to a debate crowd in Brisbane as both leaders attempt to snag votes from an undecided electorate.

Sky News' David Speers moderates tonight's debate.

The first question was about sexual assault and rates of conviction against rapists.

PM Scott Morrison said he couldn't think of a more disturbing prospect.

He said the country needed to address the disrespect of women.

Shorten said he was in agreement with many of Morrison's strategies.

"What we intend to do is invest in more refuges," he said.

Shorten said Labor would also introduce family violence leave using federal funding.

Morrison said the LNP had already legislated for domestic violence leave.