Scorpions ready to celebrate 50 years of football

FAVOURITE SON: High profile coach and commentator Gary Phillips is seen as Sawtell's greatest player. Trevor Veale

DID you know when the Sawtell Scorpions first formed in 1968 the annual registration fee was $1?

Or 10 cents a week until it was all paid off if you couldn't afford the full freight up front.

This amazing item was discovered in preparation for Sawtell's 50th anniversary reunion dinner to be held at Sawtell RSL Club on Sunday, September 30.

President Adrian Blythe said the club has a colourful history and when Sawtell and District Soccer Club was formed, minutes from the inaugural meeting show the committee voted "the club purchases a number of balls to the value of $10.”

The theme for the evening's celebration is 'the past, the present, the future' providing a unique opportunity to fun and catch up with old and new friends.

Club stalwart Helen Urquhart has spent the past three months trawling thorough thousands of old photos, match programs, committee minutes and untold documents containing the history of the club and this will be displayed on 50th birthday night.

"The Scorpions are still very keen to hear from anyone who has been involved with the club over the past 50 years, especially past players, club officials and supporters,” Helen said.

The club is very proud of producing three internationals including former Matildas star Jenna Tristram who is coming down from Brisbane for the anniversary.

"Gary Phillips is certainly the most famous player in our history after not only playing for Australia but having such an outstanding coaching and media career.

"His brother, Jim, was also a junior international at the age of 15 and later played for Sydney Olympic but gave football away for four years and took up golf.

"I never saw Jim play but many who did believe he was better than Gary and could have gone further.”

For details of the night contact Helen on 0411 582 513.