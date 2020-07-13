Menu
Boambee FC have their first win of the season after a 3 - 2 victory at Kempsey. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Soccer

SCOREBOARD: Lions maul Taree to stay on top

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
13th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
Subscriber only

COFFS City United have maintained their strong start to the Coastal Premier League season with a 5 – 1 drubbing of Taree at Maclean St on the weekend.

The win keeps them on top and ensures they are one of two sides to enjoy an unbeaten start to the season, with Macleay Valley Rangers FC also victorious.

They defeated Sawtell FC 3 – 1 in Toormina.

Boambee FC improved on last week’s performance by beating Kempsey Saints FC 3 – 2 to move into thrid position on the table.

Both Northern Storm and Coffs Coast Tigers went down to their Mid North Coast neighbours in Port Saints and Port United, meaning all but two First Division teams have points on the board.

ROUND TWO RESULTS:

First Grade

Kempsey Saints 2 – Boambee FC 3

Port Saints 1 – Northern Storm 0

Sawtell 1 – Macleay Valley Rangers 3

Coffs Coast Tigers 0 – Port United FC 1

Coffs City United 5 – Taree Wildcats 1

Reserve Grade

Kempsey Saints 3 – Boambee FC 2

Port Saints 4 – Northern Storm 3

Sawtell 1 – Macleay Valley Rangers 13

Coffs Coast Tigers 1 – Port United FC 1

Coffs City United 5 – Taree Wildcats 0

The Coastal Premier League tables after round two.
The Coastal Premier League tables after round two.
boambee fc coastal premier league coffs city united lions coffs coast tigers northern storm sawtell fc
Coffs Coast Advocate

