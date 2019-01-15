Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was riding a Lime scooter. Picture: File photo/David Geraghty
The man was riding a Lime scooter. Picture: File photo/David Geraghty
Crime

Scooter rider charged with drink driving

by Thomas Morgan
15th Jan 2019 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with drink driving while riding a Lime scooter through Brisbane's Fortitude Valley on Saturday night.

Police allege a 43-year-old Newstead man was not wearing a helmet when he was pulled over by officers on James St.

He was breathalysed and allegedly returned a reading of 0.174, or 3.5 times the legal limit.

Queensland Police Service today said riders of Lime scooters, like with any motorised mode of transport, were treated the same as driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 6.

crime drink driving editors picks rider scooter

Top Stories

    People power shines light at the end of the tunnel

    premium_icon People power shines light at the end of the tunnel

    News Big names were in town today to say they've listened to the community.

    DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    premium_icon DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    Crime Driver captures footage of stolen vehicle pursuit ... twice!

    He's back for another Shott

    premium_icon He's back for another Shott

    News Rob Oakeshott will contest the Federal seat of Cowper.

    Backflip on bypass brings version 2.0

    Backflip on bypass brings version 2.0

    News Coffs Bypass announcement 'a humiliating and embarrassing backdown'

    • 15th Jan 2019 1:00 PM