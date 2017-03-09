25°
Community

Scoot rewards winning bcu Coffs Tri schools

9th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
There were plenty of local students who took part in the inaugural Scoot for Schools Challenge which played a major role in the bcu Coffs Tri.
There were plenty of local students who took part in the inaugural Scoot for Schools Challenge which played a major role in the bcu Coffs Tri. nashyspix

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN A tightly fought finish, the winning schools in the bcu Coffs Tri's inaugural Scoot for Schools Challenge have been announced with Coramba, Christian Community, St Augustine's and Kororo Primary Schools the lucky winners for 2017.

The Scoot for Schools Challenge was introduced to the bcu Coffs Tri this year to encourage primary school students to take park, do something active in their local community and help their schools win sporting equipment.

The Scoot for Schools Challenge attracted over 250 primary school students from 23 schools across the region. The winning schools will be presented with their vouchers from Hart Sport by bcu's mascot Scoot in the coming weeks.

Bcu Coffs Tri race organiser Sinclair Black said it was fantastic to see so many school students getting involved and it was a very close contest in some of the divisions.

"Some schools to look out for in next year's Challenge are Bishop Druitt College, Mary Help and Mt St John Primary who all were close seconds in their respective divisions," Black said.

"We would like to thank all those schools who supported the event and helped promote it through their newsletters, websites and Facebook pages. It was very rewarding seeing the children give their all on the day and to be part of a large community event."

The winners of the Scoot for Schools Challenge for 2017 were:

  • Coramba Public School - Extra Small School
  • Coffs Harbour Christian Community Primary - Medium School
  • St Augustine's Primary School - Large school
  • Kororo Public School - Encouragement Award

Each of these schools has been awarded a voucher from Hart Sport ranging from $625 to $1125 to spend on sporting equipment.

"The introduction of the Scoot for Schools Challenge to the 2017 bcu Coffs TriI definitely contributed to the record number of almost 950 participants and we hope it is the start of something really big," Black said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bcu bcu coffs tri coffs harbour christian community school coffs tri coramba public school kororo public school scoot for schools challenge st augustines primary school triathlon

Scoot rewards winning bcu Coffs Tri schools

Scoot rewards winning bcu Coffs Tri schools

THE winning schools in the bcu Coffs Tri's inaugural Scoot for Schools Challenge have been announced.

Marlins starting season as kings of the road

The MNC Rugby fixture has thrown up some early season travel for the SCU Marlins to endure.

MNC Rugby to start its season the weekend after Easter.

Boomerang recycling

Boomerang bags in Woolgoolga

TAKING a step to a plastic free ocean, a new initiative is coming.

League's generation next on show at NTL

The NSW Rebels break the Queensland Broncos defensive line in the Elite Eight open mens match of the National Touch League (NTL). 8 March 2017 touch football C.ex Coffs International Stadium Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

NTL an exercise in spotting next generation of rugby league stars.

Local Partners

Boldness a beautiful approach for women

BE bold, be fearless and believe in yourself is the theme of a lunch featuring a former female army helicopter pilot and state premier.

Scoot rewards winning bcu Coffs Tri schools

There were plenty of local students who took part in the inaugural Scoot for Schools Challenge which played a major role in the bcu Coffs Tri.

Scoot for Schools Challenge winners have been announced.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Don't stop creating

Winter at Westbeth screening for Seniors Week.

Enjoy the creative film Winter At Westbeth.

Disgusted parents call public meeting into bat dispersal

Edwina Cameron has organised a public meeting at Maclean High School to try to get something done with the dispersal of the bats that hover over the school.

Parents demand answers to school's flying fox problem

MKR recap: ‘It’s an insult and bloody un-Australian’

In the most Australian MKR episode ever there was just one thing wrong.

Lisa Curry voted off I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

JUST five celebs left after Olympian's exit.

Enter the world of this iconic crime fighting superhero

HE'S BACK: The Phantom will tour Coffs Harbour.

Get in quick to enter the Skull Cave

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

Perched High with Captivating Views...

17 Brennan Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Modern, spacious and perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac, this home takes in sprawling 180 degree hinterland and valley views. In an elevated positon...

Beachside Commercial Freehold

109 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $1,150,000

- Total income return is $1030 per week. -Includes well established general store/take - away food business. - Also includes three bedroom residence- separated by...

Perfect Family Home

64-66 Centenary Drive, Clarenza 2460

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in the sought after area of Clarenza on the outskirts of Grafton you will find this spacious brick home set back from the road on 2.5 acres, with plenty...

LOOKING TO DOWNSIZE

76/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 2 PRICE REDUCTION...

This quality two bedroom manufactured home situated in a quiet street, located in Gateway The Pines Over 55's Lifestyle Park at Woolgoolga. A well maintained home...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

Sapphire Beachfront Apartment...

37/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $420,000

Located on the third floor of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments to maximise the ocean and island views, this 3 bedroom apartment features large, open plan living and...

Feels Like Home

6 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $418,500

This immaculate 3 bedroom home, is neat as a pin. Lovingly restored its now got a few mod cons, whilst keeping true to its original heritage. A level walk to...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

A brilliant riverside location in a historic township...

6 Martin Street, Coramba 2450

House 3 1 2 $319,000

A great riverside location waits for the new owner of this character filled three bedroom plus study/sunroom cottage. Situated in a cul de sac within a short...

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Coffs Coast real estate agents call for action

HELP NEEDED: Coffs Coast real estate agents want NSW to follow Victoria's lead and abolish stamp duty for first time buyers.

Locals agents call for first home buyer incentives

Local agents giving back

HAPPY TO RECEIVE: A donation has been made to The Men's Resource Centre by McGrath Estate agents. From left David Lee, Sue Francis, Martin Wells, Jean Clayton and Bruce Thomas.

McGrath Estate Agents begin a campaign of cash donations

Highway works add to land values

Upgraded sections of the Pacific Highway have been found to have contributed to land value increases on the North Coast.

Valuer-General notes land value rises around completed hwy projects

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!