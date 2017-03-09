Scoot rewards winning bcu Coffs Tri schools

There were plenty of local students who took part in the inaugural Scoot for Schools Challenge which played a major role in the bcu Coffs Tri.

IN A tightly fought finish, the winning schools in the bcu Coffs Tri's inaugural Scoot for Schools Challenge have been announced with Coramba, Christian Community, St Augustine's and Kororo Primary Schools the lucky winners for 2017.

The Scoot for Schools Challenge was introduced to the bcu Coffs Tri this year to encourage primary school students to take park, do something active in their local community and help their schools win sporting equipment.

The Scoot for Schools Challenge attracted over 250 primary school students from 23 schools across the region. The winning schools will be presented with their vouchers from Hart Sport by bcu's mascot Scoot in the coming weeks.

Bcu Coffs Tri race organiser Sinclair Black said it was fantastic to see so many school students getting involved and it was a very close contest in some of the divisions.

"Some schools to look out for in next year's Challenge are Bishop Druitt College, Mary Help and Mt St John Primary who all were close seconds in their respective divisions," Black said.

"We would like to thank all those schools who supported the event and helped promote it through their newsletters, websites and Facebook pages. It was very rewarding seeing the children give their all on the day and to be part of a large community event."

The winners of the Scoot for Schools Challenge for 2017 were:

Coramba Public School - Extra Small School

Coffs Harbour Christian Community Primary - Medium School

St Augustine's Primary School - Large school

Kororo Public School - Encouragement Award

Each of these schools has been awarded a voucher from Hart Sport ranging from $625 to $1125 to spend on sporting equipment.

"The introduction of the Scoot for Schools Challenge to the 2017 bcu Coffs TriI definitely contributed to the record number of almost 950 participants and we hope it is the start of something really big," Black said.