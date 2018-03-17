Scoot rewards schools

Bishop Druitt College Primary students receive their winning cheque from bcu mascot Scoot to spend on sporting equipment.

IN A TIGHTLY fought finish, the winning schools in the 2018 Scoot for Schools Cup have been announced, with Bishop Druitt College, Coffs Harbour Christian Community, StAugustine's Primary and Clarence ValleyAnglican Schools thelucky winners for this year.

The Scoot for Schools Cup was introduced to the bcu Coffs Kids Tri last year to encourage primary school students to do something active in their local community and give their schools a chance to win sporting equipment.

The 2018 Scoot for Schools Cup attracted 300 primary school students from 25 schools across the region.

The winning schools were presented with their Hart Sport vouchers this week by bcu's mascot, Scoot, and the children were ecstatic, giving Scoot high-fives and big cheers.

Bcu Coffs Tri Event director Sinclair Black said it was fantastic to see so many school students getting involved and it was a very close contest in some of the divisions.

The Scoot for Schools Cup is a great incentive for children to take part in a community event, not only to achieve something for themselves but also to help their schools.

"We would like to thank all those schools who supported the event and helped promote it through their newsletters, websites and social media pages,” MrBlack said.

"It was very rewarding seeing the children give their all on race day andwatch their smiles asthey crossed the finish line.”

Each of these schools has been awarded a voucher from Hart Sport, ranging from $625 to $1125, to spend on sporting equipment.

The funds will go a long way in purchasing much-needed sporting equipment for the schools and to encourage the students to be active in the playground.

The dates for next year's bcu Coffs Tri have already been set, with March 2 and 3 the weekend for the big event.

For more information visit www.villagesports.com.au.

SCOOT FOR SCHOOLS CUP

2018 bcu Coffs Kids Tri winners

Clarence Valley Anglican School - Small School

Bishop Druitt College Primary School - Medium School

St Augustine's Primary School - Large school

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School - Encouragement Award