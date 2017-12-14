Scoot in for your school

Menu
ON THE RUN: Local students have a chance to win prizes for their school by taking part in the Scoot for Schools Cup in the bcu Coffs Tri on Saturday, March 3.
Brad Greenshields
by

The bcu Coffs Kids TRI is on again with events for children aged six to 12 years.

The Scoot for Schools Cup is part of the event with $3,500 in cash prizes for the schools with the highest numbers of participants.

"The aim of the Scoot for Schools Cup is to encourage participation across the region from primary school students,” race director Noel Phillips said.

"We want to get the kids to set themselves a challenge and do something fun and active in their local community.”

When the event comes around on Saturday, March 3, schools will be categorised based on their size and the schools with the highest percentage of participants in each category will be awarded cash to spend on sporting equipment.

When registering online for the event, students simply select their school from a dropdown list. The more students who participate, the more chance their school has of winning.

The winning primary schools from this year's event were St Augustine's, Coramba, Christian Community and Kororo, who shared in the cash and were able to purchase some much-needed equipment for their students.

"We would love to see a different mix of schools take home the Scoot for Schools Cup prizes next year,” Phillips said.

The bcu Coffs Kids TRI is open to all abilities and levels of experience, offering an aquathlon (swim/run) for six and seven year olds, and Triathlons (swim/cycle/run) over varying distances for eight to 12 year olds.

The swims are held in the shallow waters of the protected Jetty Beach with qualified surf lifesavers on duty. The ride and run courses are completely flat and held around the harbour foreshores.

Children can ride any style of bike as long as it's roadworthy and is ridden with an approved helmet.

The roads are closed to traffic for the cycle and run legs making it very safe for all competitors.

It's a great event for spectators too, as they can watch the swim from the Jetty, and cheer on the competitors as they run around the new Jetty Foreshores precinct.

Scoot is bcu's mascot for Kids saver accounts and will be there on the day to high five the young competitors and cheer them over the line.

All children who participate in the bcu Coffs Kids TRI will receive a $20 voucher to go into a new or existing bcu bank account. They will also receive a quality event t-shirt and a medal when they cross the finish line.

"It really is great value for money”, Phillips said.

"As the entry fees are only $35 and the children also get to enjoy the experience of participating in a wonderful community event, whilst supporting their school.”

Entries for the bcu Coffs Kids TRI on Saturday, March 3 are now open, with early bird prices still available for a short time.

Visit villagesports.com.au for more information and to enter the Scoot for Schools Cup.

