ScoMo win restores business confidence

BACKED BY BUSINESS: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny (left) children Abbey (right) and Lily (left) after winning the 2019 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney on Saturday. DEAN LEWINS

THE state's peak business organisation, the NSW Business Chamber, believes the win by Scott Morrison and his Coalition Government in the Federal Election will restore sagging business confidence across both NSW and the nation.

"I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister on retaining Government. There can be no higher accolade, and I know how passionately he takes on this responsibility," said NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager, Kellon Beard.

Matthew Deans

"It was a long and hard-fought campaign, and one where the electorate has made their decision about the policy direction, they want the country to take over the next few years," Mr Beard said.

"I often say that business needs certainty - and particularly in NSW where we have had two elections in the space of two months - and there is no doubt that important business decisions like expansion, taking on additional staff or brining on extra product lines have been held off until these election results were known.

"There's no doubt the return of the Coalition Government will be well received by the business community, and they will now move forward with investing in their business capabilities, without the added concerns about issues such as Workplace Relations.

"Ten days prior to the election, the Prime Minister made an address to more than 350 members of the NSW Business Chamber in Western Sydney where he set out his blueprint for supporting business - leaving many in the room enthusiastic as what the future holds under a Morrison Government.

"As he said during his acceptance speech, it's now time to get back to work, just as the business community does every single day," Mr Beard said.