ScoMo is on the right track as PM

GOOD JOB: Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with Year 1 students at the Longreach School of Distance Education in Longreach, during a regional tour of Quilpie, in south west Queensland last month. , Monday, August 27, 2018. The Prime Minister Alex Ellinghausen

WHEN Scott Morrison was selected as Prime Minister, I like many other people was sceptical and surprised as one expected Julie Bishop to be the selection.

However, after watching him over the past few weeks one can't help but be impressed with his performance.

We have an ordinary bloke who loves his country without any airs and graces, follows the football as fanatically as Howard follows cricket, lives in an ordinary house and has a real desire to help workers.

He is already rating a better leader than Shorten, more trustworthy and more honest. Let's face it, the drover's dog would achieve a more favourable rating than Shorten.

He is not a CFMEU puppet, does not have a history of betraying colleagues and is certainly not a blatant liar.

His decision to hold a Royal Commission into aged care facilities is overdue and one ignored by Labor. As far as climate control goes he is concerned and doing all he can to reduce power prices. His theory to have a sound economy makes a lot of sense and Labor should support this instead of raising frivolous distractions.

One can only hope he has a clear path ahead that enables him to push his policies through and establish himself.

He also needs to ignore Turnbull's intrusions and bring Julie Bishop down to earth and involved in a major portfolio to keep her part of the team.

KEITH WHITESIDE

Sippy Downs