Science hub set up for sustainable future

A NEW hub in the area aims to connect communities with science to work for a sustainable future.

The Coffs Coast Regional Science Hub has been created after a group of people from six local community organisations secured funding from Inspiring Australia.

Regional Science Hubs are a network of experts and community organisations working together on future educational endeavours.

They offer exciting, relevant and accessible science and nature programs, led by scientists and other experts in their field, to members of the community who wouldn't normally have access to the types of programs.

The Coffs Coast hub extends north to Coffs Harbour, south to Nambucca and west to Dorrigo.

On Wednesday, April 18, the hub is having a partner launch in Bellingen with special guest Jackie Randles from Inspiring Australia.

This will be a networking event bringing together current and potential partners for the hub.

Come along to find out more about the hub, why the national strategy is important and what other hubs are doing to achieve their aims.

If you're an arts organisation, community organiser or festival organiser, then this is an event for you.

"Together, we are much stronger, and are more able to positively influence the future,” facilitator Amy Denshire said.

For more information or to RSVP to the landmark event, visit goo.gl/XsP8wP and check out the details.