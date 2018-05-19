Science Circus rolls into Coffs Harbour

SPIN yourself until you're dizzy, compare your reflexes to a Formula 1 driver and see your fingertips under the microscope with the Shell Questacon Science Circus.

Sportz Central will be overflowing with exciting hands-on science exhibits on Saturday, June 9, when the Science Circus and its colourful semi-trailer roll into town for an exhibition of its 'pop-up' science centre.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy over 40 interactive science exhibits and watch spectacular science shows as Science Circus presenters hold fire in their hands, lie on a bed of nails and levitate beach balls.

"Our exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to get hands-on with science. It's a great way to discover new things about our world and explore the science and technology all around us,” Science Circus presenter Merrilyn McKee said.

The team is visiting local schools across the Mid North Coast region this week, sharing flying rockets, freezing cold liquid nitrogen and gooey slime with students through a range of interactive science shows.

"We hope that many of the students we've visited in schools will bring their families along to the exhibition, to explore science together and with the rest of the community,” Merrilyn said.

The Science Circus comprises 16 postgraduate students studying a Master of Science Communication Outreach at The Australian National University. The students spend three months engaging people with science and technology through visits to communities all over Australia.

Since 1985, the Science Circus has inspired over 2.5 million people with interactive science demonstrations during multiple visits to over 500 towns and communities, including 90 remote Indigenous communities.

The Shell Questacon Science Circus is an initiative of Shell, The Australian National University and Questacon - The National Science and Technology Centre.