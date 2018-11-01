Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Member for Rockhampton and cabinet minister Robert Schwarten is furious.
Former Member for Rockhampton and cabinet minister Robert Schwarten is furious. Sharyn O'Neill ROK230312soffice1
Business

Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

Christine Mckee
by and Christine Mckee
1st Nov 2018 1:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROBERT Schwarten has threatened to sue the LNP's Shadow Minister for Housing and Public Works Michael Hart if he repeats statements made under parliamentary privilege on Tuesday outside of the parliament.

"Not one of the things he said is true," Mr Schwarten said. "He's a gutless grub as far as I'm concerned."

Mr Schwarten said his lifelong friendship with Geoff Murphy was not a secret and he had appropriately declared any dealings he had with him during his time as the Member for Rockhampton and as a former cabinet minister.

"He's never asked me for a favour and I've never given him one," he said.

"I've never had a beer with John Murphy, or even a cup of tea.

"It's a blatant lie, why would I approach anybody in the LNP?

"Geez, I was a cabinet minister for 13 f--king years. Labor politicians do not issue contracts and I doubt LNP ones do either.

"The man is an unmitigated liar and you can put that in print too."

Related Items

jm kelly michael hart parliamentary privilege robert schwarten
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Up there with notorious destruction hotspots

    premium_icon Up there with notorious destruction hotspots

    News Eastern Australia is the only location in the developed world to be named a deforestation hotspot.

    • 1st Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Middle stump design a win for reconciliation

    premium_icon Middle stump design a win for reconciliation

    Cricket COLTS represent indigenous culture through the season.

    ‘Too low’: Dole debate reignites

    ‘Too low’: Dole debate reignites

    Politics "It is in my opinion too low."

    Old highway handover to cost councils, ratepayers $300m

    premium_icon Old highway handover to cost councils, ratepayers $300m

    News Bellingen, Nambucca councils argue for 'adequate' financial support.

    Local Partners