Schools take action to limit the impact of coronavirus

The NSW Department of Education is implementing social distancing measures.

Assemblies, excursions and other school gatherings have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Mark Scott, Secretary of the Department of Education made the announcement today saying the measures are precautionary and designed to reduce exposure via non-essential gatherings.

“Schools have been a focus of the community and the government as the impacts of coronavirus have developed globally,” Mr Scott said.

“From Monday onwards, I expect school assemblies and substantial gatherings to be cancelled, along with all excursions.

“The community expects schools to be as safe as possible. We are implementing these measures to provide peace of mind for students, parents and staff.”

The cancellations will extend to inter-school arts, sports, initiative activities and events until further notice.

This includes whole school sporting events and inter-school events involving three or more schools.

“I trust our principals and staff to show leadership during this time.”

Schools will be provided with more detailed advice and suggestions on how they can adjust their day to day activities with minimal disruption.

The Department is continuing to prepare for further closures if necessary with scaling up of tecnology, additional training of staff and preparation of offsite lessons.

Useful links for families and students in self-isolation can be found here.