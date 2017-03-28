Schools march on Coffs demanding Gonski funds

Another Gonski march is planned on the North Coast this afternoon marching on the Coffs Harbour office of Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker. Here teachers, prinicipals and students descended on the office of Page MP Kevin Hogan.

LOCAL principals, teachers and parents will visit the office of Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser today to thank the NSW Coalition Government for its ongoing support for the Full Gonski, while questioning why the Federal Coalition isn't supporting Gonski-needs based funding.

Analysis of NSW Department of Education data reveals that Federal Nationals MP Luke Hartsuyker's seat of Cowper is receiving some of the largest share of Gonski education funding.

NSW Teachers Federation Regional Organiser Ian Watson said teaching and learning programs in Coffs Coast schools have received a multimillion-dollar boost via ongoing needs-based funding, data has revealed.

"Mr Hartsuyker is well aware schools and children in his electorate are gaining enormous benefits from extra Gonski funding, having heard directly from local teachers and principals about the results Gonski funding is delivering, yet he supports the Turnbull Government's plan to rip billions of dollars out of the education budget," Mr Watson said.

"That will cut funding to schools in Cowper and cut funding to needy kids on the Coffs Coast.

"Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce want to get rid of Gonski needs-based funding after 2017 which would cut $3.8 billion in extra funding from our schools."

"Gonski funding is providing targeted literacy and numeracy help for kids who are falling behind, there is greater one-to-one support in the classroom and some schools have used the extra funding to reduce class sizes."

The principals are calling on Mr Hartsuyker to stand up for his electorate and tell Malcolm Turnbull to abandon his education funding cuts and delivering on the final two years of Gonski funding.

"Malcolm Turnbull should go to the next COAG meeting with a plan to invest in the future of Australian education instead of funding a $50 billion tax cut for big business," he said.

Mr Watson said that while the increase in much needed Gonski funding is making a big difference for local schools, by the end of 2017, NSW schools will have received only 36% of Gonski funding, with the remainder due to be delivered in the final two transition years, 2018-2019.

The rally will start at 4.15pm today arriving at Mr Hartsuyker's office around 4.30pm.

What Gonski has delivered to the Coffs Coast

Federal electorate: Cowper Federal MP party affiliation: National Total increase in recurrent funding (2014-2017): $14,703,109 School State electorate State MP party affiliation 2017 funding change from 2016 ($) Total funding change 2014 - 2017 ($) ALDAVILLA PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 180,276 304,350 BELLBROOK PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 42,988 89,885 BELLINGEN HIGH SCHOOL Oxley National 105,255 303,315 BELLINGEN PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 84,862 235,435 BOAMBEE PUBLIC SCHOOL Coffs Harbour National 134,844 216,482 BONVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOL Coffs Harbour National 48,736 66,908 BOWRAVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL Oxley National 188,203 298,679 CASCADE ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTRE Oxley National 6,829 9,375 COFFS HARBOUR HIGH SCHOOL Coffs Harbour National 376,292 673,047 COFFS HARBOUR LEARNING CENTRE Coffs Harbour National 19,422 40,989 COFFS HARBOUR PUBLIC SCHOOL Coffs Harbour National 199,910 309,930 COFFS HARBOUR SENIOR COLLEGE Coffs Harbour National 19,983 242,500 CRESCENT HEAD PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 72,911 137,732 CROSSMAGLEN PUBLIC SCHOOL Coffs Harbour National 7,569 13,011 DORRIGO HIGH SCHOOL Oxley National 51,587 113,290 DORRIGO PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 69,868 132,145 EUNGAI PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 24,693 54,502 FRANK PARTRIDGE VC PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 93,211 295,743 FREDERICKTON PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 80,724 127,348 GLADSTONE PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 33,910 69,281 GREEN HILL PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 52,327 44,805 HASTINGS PUBLIC SCHOOL Port National 107,868 226,609 HASTINGS SECONDARY COLLEGE - PORT MACQUARIE CAMPUS Port Macquarie National 201,079 351,595 HASTINGS SECONDARY COLLEGE - WESTPORT CAMPUS Port Macquarie National 190,820 467,148 KEMPSEY EAST PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 83,729 271,665 KEMPSEY HIGH SCHOOL Oxley National 172,547 316,711 KEMPSEY SOUTH PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 108,852 287,812 KEMPSEY WEST PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 195,252 423,310 KINCHELA PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 65,858 177,718 KORORO PUBLIC SCHOOL Coffs Harbour National 108,195 237,022 MACKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL Oxley National 256,200 587,578 MACKSVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOL Oxley National 218,917 642,391

