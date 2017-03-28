Schools march on Coffs demanding Gonski funds

LOCAL principals, teachers and parents will visit the office of Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser today to thank the NSW Coalition Government for its ongoing support for the Full Gonski, while questioning why the Federal Coalition isn't supporting Gonski-needs based funding.
Analysis of NSW Department of Education data reveals that Federal Nationals MP Luke Hartsuyker's seat of Cowper is receiving some of the largest share of Gonski education funding.
NSW Teachers Federation Regional Organiser Ian Watson said teaching and learning programs in Coffs Coast schools have received a multimillion-dollar boost via ongoing needs-based funding, data has revealed.
"Mr Hartsuyker is well aware schools and children in his electorate are gaining enormous benefits from extra Gonski funding, having heard directly from local teachers and principals about the results Gonski funding is delivering, yet he supports the Turnbull Government's plan to rip billions of dollars out of the education budget," Mr Watson said.
"That will cut funding to schools in Cowper and cut funding to needy kids on the Coffs Coast.
"Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce want to get rid of Gonski needs-based funding after 2017 which would cut $3.8 billion in extra funding from our schools."
"Gonski funding is providing targeted literacy and numeracy help for kids who are falling behind, there is greater one-to-one support in the classroom and some schools have used the extra funding to reduce class sizes."
The principals are calling on Mr Hartsuyker to stand up for his electorate and tell Malcolm Turnbull to abandon his education funding cuts and delivering on the final two years of Gonski funding.
"Malcolm Turnbull should go to the next COAG meeting with a plan to invest in the future of Australian education instead of funding a $50 billion tax cut for big business," he said.
Mr Watson said that while the increase in much needed Gonski funding is making a big difference for local schools, by the end of 2017, NSW schools will have received only 36% of Gonski funding, with the remainder due to be delivered in the final two transition years, 2018-2019.
The rally will start at 4.15pm today arriving at Mr Hartsuyker's office around 4.30pm.
What Gonski has delivered to the Coffs Coast
|
Federal electorate:
|
Cowper
|
Federal MP party affiliation:
|
National
|
Total increase in recurrent funding (2014-2017):
|
$14,703,109
|
School
|
State electorate
|
State MP party affiliation
|
2017 funding change from 2016 ($)
|
Total funding change 2014 - 2017 ($)
|
ALDAVILLA PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
180,276
|
304,350
|
BELLBROOK PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
42,988
|
89,885
|
BELLINGEN HIGH SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
105,255
|
303,315
|
BELLINGEN PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
84,862
|
235,435
|
BOAMBEE PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
134,844
|
216,482
|
BONVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
48,736
|
66,908
|
BOWRAVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
188,203
|
298,679
|
CASCADE ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTRE
|
Oxley
|
National
|
6,829
|
9,375
|
COFFS HARBOUR HIGH SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
376,292
|
673,047
|
COFFS HARBOUR LEARNING CENTRE
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
19,422
|
40,989
|
COFFS HARBOUR PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
199,910
|
309,930
|
COFFS HARBOUR SENIOR COLLEGE
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
19,983
|
242,500
|
CRESCENT HEAD PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
72,911
|
137,732
|
CROSSMAGLEN PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
7,569
|
13,011
|
DORRIGO HIGH SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
51,587
|
113,290
|
DORRIGO PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
69,868
|
132,145
|
EUNGAI PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
24,693
|
54,502
|
FRANK PARTRIDGE VC PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
93,211
|
295,743
|
FREDERICKTON PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
80,724
|
127,348
|
GLADSTONE PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
33,910
|
69,281
|
GREEN HILL PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
52,327
|
44,805
|
HASTINGS PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Port
|
National
|
107,868
|
226,609
|
HASTINGS SECONDARY COLLEGE - PORT MACQUARIE CAMPUS
|
Port Macquarie
|
National
|
201,079
|
351,595
|
HASTINGS SECONDARY COLLEGE - WESTPORT CAMPUS
|
Port Macquarie
|
National
|
190,820
|
467,148
|
KEMPSEY EAST PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
83,729
|
271,665
|
KEMPSEY HIGH SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
172,547
|
316,711
|
KEMPSEY SOUTH PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
108,852
|
287,812
|
KEMPSEY WEST PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
195,252
|
423,310
|
KINCHELA PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
65,858
|
177,718
|
KORORO PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
108,195
|
237,022
|
MACKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
256,200
|
587,578
|
MACKSVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
218,917
|
642,391
2017 GONSKI FUNDING NSW public schools by federal electorate 2 of 2
|
School
|
State electorate
|
State MP party affiliation
|
2017 funding change from 2016 ($)
|
Total funding change2014 - 2017 ($)
|
MEDLOW PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
1,202
|
13,309
|
MELVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
277,133
|
910,737
|
MILLBANK PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
12,564
|
553,070
|
NAMBUCCA HEADS HIGH SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
176,158
|
322,440
|
NAMBUCCA HEADS PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
110,971
|
297,249
|
NARRANGA PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
257,594
|
495,451
|
ORAMA PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
13,422
|
37,394
|
ORARA HIGH SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
200,126
|
738,820
|
ORARA UPPER PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
14,427
|
18,570
|
PORT MACQUARIE PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Port
|
National
|
320,242
|
557,129
|
RALEIGH PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
5,285
|
30,409
|
REPTON PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
12,917
|
26,533
|
SAWTELL PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
75,200
|
137,160
|
SCOTTS HEAD PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
30,550
|
68,478
|
SMITHTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
16,007
|
141,279
|
SOUTH WEST ROCKS PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
111,781
|
235,749
|
STUARTS POINT PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
62,332
|
114,727
|
TACKING POINT PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Port
|
National
|
107,168
|
219,290
|
TELEGRAPH POINT PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Port
|
National
|
41,812
|
74,471
|
TOORMINA HIGH SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
93,014
|
686,545
|
TOORMINA PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
71,766
|
190,320
|
TYALLA PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
204,194
|
259,318
|
ULONG PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
11,112
|
47,912
|
URUNGA PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
93,042
|
142,884
|
WESTPORT PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Port
|
National
|
185,283
|
299,509
|
WILLAWARRIN PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Oxley
|
National
|
37,400
|
76,033
|
WILLIAM BAYLDON PUBLIC SCHOOL
|
Coffs Harbour
|
National
|
155,504
|
240,011
|
TOTAL
|
6,301,923
|
14,703,109
|
NSW Department of Education figures