Schools march on Coffs demanding Gonski funds

28th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
Another Gonski march is planned on the North Coast this afternoon marching on the Coffs Harbour office of Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker. Here teachers, prinicipals and students descended on the office of Page MP Kevin Hogan.
Another Gonski march is planned on the North Coast this afternoon marching on the Coffs Harbour office of Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker. Here teachers, prinicipals and students descended on the office of Page MP Kevin Hogan. Contributed

LOCAL principals, teachers and parents will visit the office of Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser today to thank the NSW Coalition Government for its ongoing support for the Full Gonski, while questioning why the Federal Coalition isn't supporting Gonski-needs based funding.

Analysis of NSW Department of Education data reveals that Federal Nationals MP Luke Hartsuyker's seat of Cowper is receiving some of the largest share of Gonski education funding.

NSW Teachers Federation Regional Organiser Ian Watson said teaching and learning programs in Coffs Coast schools have received a multimillion-dollar boost via ongoing needs-based funding, data has revealed.

"Mr Hartsuyker is well aware schools and children in his electorate are gaining enormous benefits from extra Gonski funding, having heard directly from local teachers and principals about the results Gonski funding is delivering, yet he supports the Turnbull Government's plan to rip billions of dollars out of the education budget," Mr Watson said.

"That will cut funding to schools in Cowper and cut funding to needy kids on the Coffs Coast.

"Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce want to get rid of Gonski needs-based funding after 2017 which would cut $3.8 billion in extra funding from our schools."

"Gonski funding is providing targeted literacy and numeracy help for kids who are falling behind, there is greater one-to-one support in the classroom and some schools have used the extra funding to reduce class sizes."

 

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Facebook

The principals are calling on Mr Hartsuyker to stand up for his electorate and tell Malcolm Turnbull to abandon his education funding cuts and delivering on the final two years of Gonski funding.

"Malcolm Turnbull should go to the next COAG meeting with a plan to invest in the future of Australian education instead of funding a $50 billion tax cut for big business," he said.

Mr Watson said that while the increase in much needed Gonski funding is making a big difference for local schools, by the end of 2017, NSW schools will have received only 36% of Gonski funding, with the remainder due to be delivered in the final two transition years, 2018-2019.

The rally will start at 4.15pm today arriving at Mr Hartsuyker's office around 4.30pm.

 

What Gonski has delivered to the Coffs Coast

Federal electorate:

Cowper

Federal MP party affiliation:

National

Total increase in recurrent funding (2014-2017):

$14,703,109

School

State electorate

State MP party affiliation

2017 funding change from 2016 ($)

Total funding change 2014 - 2017 ($)

ALDAVILLA PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

180,276

304,350

BELLBROOK PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

42,988

89,885

BELLINGEN HIGH SCHOOL

Oxley

National

105,255

303,315

BELLINGEN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

84,862

235,435

BOAMBEE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

134,844

216,482

BONVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

48,736

66,908

BOWRAVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL

Oxley

National

188,203

298,679

CASCADE ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTRE

Oxley

National

6,829

9,375

COFFS HARBOUR HIGH SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

376,292

673,047

COFFS HARBOUR LEARNING CENTRE

Coffs Harbour

National

19,422

40,989

COFFS HARBOUR PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

199,910

309,930

COFFS HARBOUR SENIOR COLLEGE

Coffs Harbour

National

19,983

242,500

CRESCENT HEAD PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

72,911

137,732

CROSSMAGLEN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

7,569

13,011

DORRIGO HIGH SCHOOL

Oxley

National

51,587

113,290

DORRIGO PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

69,868

132,145

EUNGAI PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

24,693

54,502

FRANK PARTRIDGE VC PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

93,211

295,743

FREDERICKTON PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

80,724

127,348

GLADSTONE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

33,910

69,281

GREEN HILL PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

52,327

44,805

HASTINGS PUBLIC SCHOOL

Port

National

107,868

226,609

HASTINGS SECONDARY COLLEGE - PORT MACQUARIE CAMPUS

Port Macquarie

National

201,079

351,595

HASTINGS SECONDARY COLLEGE - WESTPORT CAMPUS

Port Macquarie

National

190,820

467,148

KEMPSEY EAST PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

83,729

271,665

KEMPSEY HIGH SCHOOL

Oxley

National

172,547

316,711

KEMPSEY SOUTH PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

108,852

287,812

KEMPSEY WEST PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

195,252

423,310

KINCHELA PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

65,858

177,718

KORORO PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

108,195

237,022

MACKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Oxley

National

256,200

587,578

MACKSVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

218,917

642,391

 

2017 GONSKI FUNDING NSW public schools by federal electorate 2 of 2

School

State electorate

State MP party affiliation

2017 funding change from 2016 ($)

Total funding change2014 - 2017 ($)

MEDLOW PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

1,202

13,309

MELVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Oxley

National

277,133

910,737

MILLBANK PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

12,564

553,070

NAMBUCCA HEADS HIGH SCHOOL

Oxley

National

176,158

322,440

NAMBUCCA HEADS PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

110,971

297,249

NARRANGA PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

257,594

495,451

ORAMA PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

13,422

37,394

ORARA HIGH SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

200,126

738,820

ORARA UPPER PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

14,427

18,570

PORT MACQUARIE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Port

National

320,242

557,129

RALEIGH PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

5,285

30,409

REPTON PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

12,917

26,533

SAWTELL PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

75,200

137,160

SCOTTS HEAD PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

30,550

68,478

SMITHTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

16,007

141,279

SOUTH WEST ROCKS PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

111,781

235,749

STUARTS POINT PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

62,332

114,727

TACKING POINT PUBLIC SCHOOL

Port

National

107,168

219,290

TELEGRAPH POINT PUBLIC SCHOOL

Port

National

41,812

74,471

TOORMINA HIGH SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

93,014

686,545

TOORMINA PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

71,766

190,320

TYALLA PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

204,194

259,318

ULONG PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

11,112

47,912

URUNGA PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

93,042

142,884

WESTPORT PUBLIC SCHOOL

Port

National

185,283

299,509

WILLAWARRIN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Oxley

National

37,400

76,033

WILLIAM BAYLDON PUBLIC SCHOOL

Coffs Harbour

National

155,504

240,011

TOTAL

6,301,923

14,703,109

NSW Department of Education figures

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser cowper gonski funding luke hartsuyker nsw schools

