Schools life saving device

THINKING not only of their students but of the wider community, Mullaway Primary School have been delivered a new portable defibrillator.

Organised by the school and P&C, Jason Phillips from Royal Life Saving Australia delivered the defibrillator to enhance the safety of all the local community.

"We didn't have one accessible in the community and due to the fact that we're a substantial role in the community and close to the highway, it was something we thought would be necessary,” Mullaway Primary School P&C publicity officer Megan Hart said. Ms Hart said the defibrillator will be something that will benefit both the school community and the wider community.

"It means the school can provide a sense of care at the school and help to play a vital role in the immediate community. P&C president Julie Marshall, school administration manager Leanne Bartlett and school administration officer Tania Swilks completed a training session with Jason to gain confidence in using the machine.

The defibrillator will be stationed in the school admin office at all times unless taken by staff on special-out-of school activities. Other P&C projects will happen over the coming months including the Mullaway Market Meet Up on Sunday, September 17.

The community are invited to book a stall by calling the school on 6654 0377.