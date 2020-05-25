Schools back and zones are active

Road users reminded to be safe in school zones. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Road users reminded to be safe in school zones. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

WITH the return of normal school schedules for students from today, police are reminding all road users to be safe around schools with penalties to pay otherwise.

During the COVID-19 restrictions school zones have remained in place as normal, however the number of children in attendance has been greatly reduced.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the state’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said with school students back in full attendance from today, all road users need to consider the risks to themselves and young people.

“School zones will become busy from today, with student numbers, vehicles, pedestrians, and buses returning to normal frequency,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

“With recent restrictions changing student attendance and impacting on vehicle, pedestrian and bus flows, we can’t afford to become complacent for the remainder of the school term.

“All road users, including pedestrians, need to consider their own behaviour in school zones; pay attention to the flashing signs, comply with requests from school crossing supervisors, and keep everyone safe on our roads.”

Drivers are reminded to either park away from school and escort students in, park in designated areas, or heed the kiss and drop zones

Parents should hold their school age child’s hand, along with younger siblings, when crossing the road and escorting them into school grounds

Police will be patrolling school zones throughout NSW ensuring road users comply with the road rules, keeping everyone safe.

Penalties for school zone offences include:

— Drive on path – $457 / 4 demerit points

— Drive without proper control – $572 4 demerit points

— Drive using mobile phone – $457 / 5 points

— Drive with animal on lap – $572 / 4 points

— Stop in bus zone – $344 / 2 points

— Exceed speed >45kph – $2636 / 7 points