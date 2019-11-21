Menu
Warnings are in place at Airlie Beach after a croc was spotted.
Schoolies scare as croc shuts down beach

Rainee Shepperson
21st Nov 2019 10:33 AM
A CROC sighting off the Airlie Beach foreshore has sparked concern for schoolies celebrating in the area.

ABC Tropical North today reported that schoolies had been told they could no longer access the main beach due to the croc sighting.

The 3.5 metre croc was spotted on Tuesday, about 150m from the beach.

The Department of Environment and Science is investigating the reports and will carry out a site assessment.

Warning signs are in place and lifeguards have been notified.

