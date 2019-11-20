Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCHOOLIES WITH BEN HARVY
SCHOOLIES WITH BEN HARVY
News

Schoolie crowdfunds to pay fine

by Emily Halloran
20th Nov 2019 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER racking up a fine for public drinking, an enterprising schoolie is appealing to the public for contributions to pay for their mistakes.

A donations account was made on fundraising website GoFundMe on Monday night called "jem jem got fined at schoolies" under the 'funerals and memorials' section.

It is understood it was being run by a schoolie from New Zealand hoping to raise $400 for their friend who was fined.

Schoolies celebrations started on Saturday. Picture: Tom Huntley
Schoolies celebrations started on Saturday. Picture: Tom Huntley

"Jemima was getting her wristband and she forgot she had a water bottle of vodka," the post on GoFundMe said.

"She got fined for drinking in public because she's a dumb f--k. Any help would be great for the dumb c--t. Thanks xoxoxo (sic)."

At deadline last night, since the ad was posted about 9pm on Monday, seven people had donated $46, with the ad being shared more than 80 times on social media.

More Stories

gofundme public drinking schoolies schoolies 2019

Just In

    New warning for Twitter users

    New warning for Twitter users
    • 20th Nov 2019 10:20 AM

    Just In

      New Wallabies coach revealed

      New Wallabies coach revealed
      • 20th Nov 2019 9:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Smoke continues to cause havoc at Coffs airport

        premium_icon Smoke continues to cause havoc at Coffs airport

        News Flights have once again been cancelled, delayed or turned back due to heavy smoke across the region this morning.

        • 20th Nov 2019 9:36 AM
        Bushfires fuel ‘the most perfect’ day of their lives

        premium_icon Bushfires fuel ‘the most perfect’ day of their lives

        News Fires meant a last-minute change of wedding plans for this couple.

        JURY OUT: Deliberations begin into alleged teacher murder

        premium_icon JURY OUT: Deliberations begin into alleged teacher murder

        Crime Possible verdict of manslaughter raised with jury as deliberations begin into...

        Health boost for Coffs Coast as Southern Cross Uni expands

        Health boost for Coffs Coast as Southern Cross Uni expands

        Business New building puts education at the forefront