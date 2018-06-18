Little girl’s chilling 000 call

THESE are the terrifying moments a brave 10-year-old girl stays on the phone to police hidden in a cupboard so she can lead them to a burglar in her home.

Kate Luong used her knowledge from watching television crime shows and her family's advice to react to the frightening ordeal unfolding in her Melbourne home.

The courageous schoolgirl called triple-zero last month when she saw a burglar, allegedly armed with a knife and a screwdriver, smash through a glass door at the back of their property and make his way inside the home.

Kate's family had slipped out moments earlier to get dinner and she was home alone when the incident happened about 5.30pm on May 31.

Tearfully Kate keeps her composure as she stays on the phone to the operator describing what's happening before being put through to police who arrive on the scene in minutes.

"They're in the house, they broke the glass door," she says.

"I'm in the house. I'm in the room near the backyard. I locked myself in and I'm inside a closet."

Emergency services said even most adults would struggle to keep the composure Kate Luong did, pictured with her brother Mike in Melbourne. Picture: Valeriu Campan

The operator tells Kate to stay there, don't hang up and how she is doing a great job before asking her to describe the burglar.

"Yes I saw (him). A man with black hair, he was wearing gloves, he has like a black jacket on. (He's aged) around the mid-30s to 40s," she says.

"Please come quick."

Dandenong crime investigation unit detective Senior Constable Steve Woodhouse said he was "incredibly proud" of Kate's bravery.

"Calling 000 in an emergency is such an important lesson to teach children. It's a lesson that can never begin too early," he told the Leader.

Her 19-year-old brother Mike said they had lived in the area for about a year, but were now planning to move because the previous owner had also been burgled.

A 46-year-old Springvale man was charged with aggravated burglary, possessing a controlled weapon and breaching bail.

He was remanded to face Dandenong Magistrates' Court later this month.