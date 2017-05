A YOUNG girl was struck by a car near Naranga Public School on Thursday afternoon.

Ambulance paramedics were called to Robyn St around 3.20pm to respond to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Paramedics treated a young female said to around six-years-old.

Ambulance media said the girl was treated for cuts to her arms and leg.

She was taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus via ambulance.