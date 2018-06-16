Teen given written warning about acne marks from boss

A SCHOOLGIRL claims she was given a written warning by her coffee shop boss because of her acne.

Emily McNamara, 15, had just started working at Imposta Costa in Accrington, a town north of Manchester, and said she received a message about the "unacceptable marks" on her neck, The Sun reports.

The note on Facebook, from owner Elicha Scott, told her that she would be sacked "on the spot" if the blemishes were visible again.

Emily McNamara, 15, was given written warning by boss over acne marks. Picture: Facebook

Her boss messaged her on Facebook, saying she was “very concerned” with her appearance, in particular the marks on her neck. Picture: Facebook

She was told she could be fired on the spot. Picture: Facebook

Her boss also accused her of being hungover when she arrived at work - despite the teen claiming she did not drink and had spent the evening with her grandma.

The teenager - who has been bullied at school over her acne and takes daily medication - had only worked ten hours in her job as a pot washer when she received the message.

Her mum Tracey Yates, 33, was horrified when her daughter showed her and claims the comments have rocked Emily's confidence.

The teen was so upset that she resigned and explained that she has acne and had not touched alcohol.

But Ms Scott hit back and said the youngster was "very hungover" and said she was simply giving her a warning and is "trying to run a business".

"I am gutted for her. When Emily got the message, she said this has to be a wind up," her mother, Ms Yates said.

"It was that shocking and the accusations were that ridiculous it didn't seem real. It was devastating for her.

"She's a hard worker. She's top of her class. She can't step a foot wrong.

"Emily has acne which goes from her face to her neck to her back. She's been picked on before by children at school but this is an adult employer. I am gutted for her."

Emily suffers from acne and is taking medication for it. Picture: Facebook

The teen replied to her boss but did not get a response. Picture: Facebook

Ms Scott's message told the teenager that "coming into work with marks on your neck and under the influence of alcohol is unacceptable".

She also accused the youngster of "making a lot of mistakes" and Emily later admitted she had burned a teacake.

Emily quickly replied to her boss on Facebook and told her that she wasn't under the influence of alcohol and questioned why she chose to message her online rather than have a face-to-face chat.

"The 'mark on my neck' you're referring to I'm assuming is either acne or dry skin, which I take daily medication for," Emily replied.

"I won't be returning on Saturday, or any Saturday thereafter."

The cafe owner has since poken out, saying the reaction is “pathetic”. Picture: Facebook

Speaking today, Ms Scott said: "It's just a bit silly to be honest. I only gave her a word of warning and they've posted it all over Facebook but I'd rather not be mentioned in it because it's pathetic.

"She was very hungover. But I'd rather not talk about it. This is an absolute joke. I'm trying to run a business.

"This is childlike like what you do in playschool for god's sake. The [marks on her neck] looked like love bites but like I said I'd rather not speak to you about all this because I'm trying to run a business here.

"I'm sick of people trying to make me feel like I'm the bad guy and I'm trying to do it to make someone feel like s***.

"I do own the cafe. It's me. Emily's confidence has been knocked yet I've been publicly humiliated for doing a job."

Another spokesperson for Imposta Coffee said: "All we've done is give the girl a general little warning, not even a warning; we just said to come in and be a bit more presentable."

This article originally appeared in the The Sun and was republished with permission.