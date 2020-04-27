Schoolgirl all smiles after leukaemia battle

Leukaemia survivor Hannah Larsen, 11, with her dad Mads Larsen pictured in their Hermit Park home. Picture: Shae Beplate.

A PRIMARY schoolgirl is making up for the time she lost while confined to a hospital bed for two years.

Hannah Larsen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was seven years old on April 26, 2016, and spent two years battling the disease.

She underwent bone marrow aspirations, lumber punctures, blood and platelet transfusions, a port-a-cath insertion and daily chemotherapy at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

It is a different story two years later for Hannah who is now a healthy and happy 11-year-old.

She said the best part of her recovery was looking in the mirror. "It took three years to grow back my hair to my shoulder and it was great when I got my hair back. I felt like me again."

She has been cancer free since June 2018 and now only undergoes half-yearly check-ups at the Townsville University Hospital.

Hannah's mum Simone Larsen reflected on how far her daughter had come over the past 22 months.

"We look at photos of Hannah in hospital and she was skin and bones and had no hair but she is a completely different now and it is a huge relief that journey is over," she said.

The Year 6 Hermit Park State School student fell behind in her schooling while in hospital.

She said she still wasn't up to date with her school work but "I am trying my best and I am getting there".

Hannah shared a memory of when a Bulletin story on her cancer journey was revealed to her schoolmates. "In Grade 5 my friends and I were searching each others' names (on the internet) and my photo came up with the story and my teacher read it out to the whole class," she said.

Hannah's dad Mads Larsen couldn't be happier to have his "practical joker" home. "I think a lot of her personality got her through the illness and she is certainly pushing the boundaries," he said.

