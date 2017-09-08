School zone to be removed from crossing

A new pedestrian crossing has been installed in Woolgoolga to replace the school crossing.

Located north of the roundabout on Solitary Islands Way near the Woolworths supermarket, the new permanent pedestrian crossing is in place to support safe crossing for all pedestrians 24 hours a day but will no longer be supervised.

Coffs Harbour City Council stated that the opening of the Woolgoolga bypass highway upgrade has resulted in less traffic on Solitary Islands Way however with the Woolworths development, more people are crossing the road to access the supermarket.

From Monday, September 25, there will no longer be a crossing supervisor at this location.

To transition, crossing supervisors will educate children on road safety and the correct way to cross a pedestrian crossing.

The 40km school zone and flashing lights will also be removed.

Tips for pedestrians

Before crossing the road:

- Look before you cross. Just because someone else decides to cross doesn't mean it's safe for you.

- Unplug your earphones and put away your phone.

- Never assume that an approaching vehicle can see you or will stop for you. Wait until all vehicles have stopped before you step off the kerb.

- Avoid crossing between parked cars or at the front or back of buses and large vehicles.

- At intersections, check for turning vehicles before you leave the kerb and while you are crossing the road.

- Wear bright, light coloured clothing at night or in reduced visibility conditions.