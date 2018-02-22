School unveils unique new 'nature-based' playground

School captains and vice captains Jayde Gullifod, Bethany Redman, Hayden Shannon, Thomas Morton with St Francis Xavier School principal Troy Baker and Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan.

School captains and vice captains Jayde Gullifod, Bethany Redman, Hayden Shannon, Thomas Morton with St Francis Xavier School principal Troy Baker and Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan. Rachel Vercoe

ST Francis Xavier Woolgoolga has unveiled its brand new and rather unique playground, thanks to fundraising efforts of parents and a federal grant.

The nature-based playground features tunnels, bridges, stepping stones, a slide and various paths to stimulate creativity and imaginative play.

Principal Troy Baker said sensory elements have been incorporated into the design including a mixture of materials, plants and levels.

"The playground has afforded an additional learning space for students and caters for students who relish exploring and taking risks like climbing, crawling and jumping," Mr Baker said.

"The playground was built using the funds raised through the hard work of the Parent Forum. The Parent Forum was able to raise funds for the project through community events including the St Francis Xavier Annual Golf Day and St Francis Xavier School Fair, which have been getting bigger and better each year."

Green With Envy were the landscape architects for the project and the final result has been given a huge thumbs up by the students at the school.

"I like how it makes you feel like you're not playing on plastic. I like the natural resources used" Year 4 student Clare said.