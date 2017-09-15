21°
Sport

School team thrilled with bronze finish at state finals

Coffs Harbour Public School's giant-killing Year 5/6 basketball team.
Coffs Harbour Public School's giant-killing Year 5/6 basketball team.
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Harbour Public School's boys' basketball team made it all the way to state finals.

The group of Year 5 and 6 students travelled to Bathurst as one of the last eight remaining schools in the statewide PSSA competition and came home thrilled with finishing third in NSW.

With teacher and Coffs Harbour Suns player Felicity Cook guiding the group, the Coffs Harbour team sneaked past Quirindi PS in the quarter finals 42-41 thanks to a late basket from the free throw line.

Facing Regentville PS from near Penrith in the semi-final was a tough assignment, according to Mrs Cook.

"They had some very experienced players but the boys held their own,” Mrs Cook said.

"I was very proud of them, the boys were in it right up to the last three minutes but I think experience told in the end.”

Preparing for the 10-hour bus ride home, the boys were told they could play in a playoff for third place against Dubbo South.

Knowing that playing in the extra game would mean getting home at midnight, the teacher asked her boys if they wanted to play and the response was unanimously enthusiastic.

"I told them you've made us stay, so you might as well play properly,” the coach said. Properly they did play, winning 42-24 to finish third in the state.

School principal Leonie Buehler said the success this group of boys enjoyed has inspired the younger students at Coffs Harbour to take up basketball.

"We're exceptionally proud of the boys, their effort and their sportsmanship,” she said.

"I'd really like to thank their coach as well.

"Felicity has done a marvellous job helping the team get this far.”

Topics:  basketball coffs harbour coffs harbour public school pssa

Coffs Coast Advocate
Our city draws in new international business enterprise

Our city draws in new international business enterprise

COFFS Harbour welcomed a new $2.5 million business investment this week.

SCU researcher's coral sex breakthrough

A research project in the Philippines led by a SCU Professor could be the saviour of many dying coral reefs around the globe.

Study shows restoration and repair of reefs is possible.

Coffs Harbour is a world class city ... again

International Festivals Events Association applauds Coffs Harbour.

Orara Valley bag the double

One goal was all Orara Valley's Women's Div 3 team needed to beat Urunga in the grand final.

Emus ladies win both Division 2 and 3 titles in hockey grand finals.

Local Partners

Quinn has eyes on Rally SA victory only

COFFS Harbour rally driver has crunched the numbers and he knows what needs to be done if he's to win this year's Australian Rally Championship.

Surf life saving season on horizon

The volunteer red and yellow army returns to Coffs Coast beaches soon.

Focus turns to summer activity with surf life saving at top of list.

Champion greyhound tests positive for cocaine

Greyhound dogs race at the Wentworth Park stadium in Sydney, Wednesday, July 13, 2016. Greyhound racing has returned to Sydney's Wentworth Park and other NSW tracks for the first time since the state government announced plans to ban it. Last week Premier Mike Baird announced plans to shut down the sport in NSW following a Special Commission of Inquiry report that found "chilling" evidence of systemic animal cruelty within the industry. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Irish dog has been banned - and the owner's excuse is a classic.