'I'm staying put' school standoff to save remaining trees

Trees being removed at the back of Bonville Public School where the P&C have applied for funds to plant a buffer to protect from spray drift from the neighbouring farm.

THERE is a standoff this morning at the Bonville Public School with a local wildlife carer making a last ditch effort to save the remaining mature trees behind the school.

The trees are on the southern side of the school in the same vicinity the P and C plan to establish a plant buffer to protect students from spray drift from the neighbouring blueberry farm.

The P and C have secured funds from Coffs Harbour City Council's Environmental Levy to plant the buffer.

Jody Shone says she won't leave until a compromise has been reached.

"I'm staying put but the principal has asked me to leave," Ms Shone said.

"That is part of his job and I understand that but all I am trying to do is reach a compromise.

"We can keep the kids safe and keep the trees that are important for the sequestration of carbon because we are in a climate crisis and an extinction crisis. "

Already 10 of the mature White Gums and Tallowoods have been removed and Jody is hoping to save the remaining three.

"I was driving past and noticed the landscape had changed so I came down this morning to see if any wildlife needed by help.

"I'm holding my ground. One of the tree surgeons said there was a Tawny Frogmouth with babies in a tree so they left it there."

She says rather than cutting the entire tree why not remove the limbs that are a potential hazard to students.

Her children went to the school and she described the trees as "airconditioners for students in the playground."

"And this is the worst time to be doing this. These are significant mature koala habitat trees.

"We're coming into spring and we're seeing a lot of babies out and about. We have a lot of babies in care at the moment."

The NSW Education Department has been contacted for comment.