Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trees being removed at the back of Bonville Public School where the P&C have applied for funds to plant a buffer to protect from spray drift from the neighbouring farm.
Trees being removed at the back of Bonville Public School where the P&C have applied for funds to plant a buffer to protect from spray drift from the neighbouring farm.
News

'I'm staying put' school standoff to save remaining trees

Janine Watson
3rd Oct 2019 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is a standoff this morning at the Bonville Public School with a local wildlife carer making a last ditch effort to save the remaining mature trees behind the school.

The trees are on the southern side of the school in the same vicinity the P and C plan to establish a plant buffer to protect students from spray drift from the neighbouring blueberry farm.

The P and C have secured funds from Coffs Harbour City Council's Environmental Levy to plant the buffer.

RELATED: Council to fund buffer to protect students from spray drift

Jody Shone says she won't leave until a compromise has been reached.

"I'm staying put but the principal has asked me to leave," Ms Shone said.

"That is part of his job and I understand that but all I am trying to do is reach a compromise.

"We can keep the kids safe and keep the trees that are important for the sequestration of carbon because we are in a climate crisis and an extinction crisis. "

Already 10 of the mature White Gums and Tallowoods have been removed and Jody is hoping to save the remaining three.

Bonville Public School. next to blueberry farm. 24 JUNE 2019
Bonville Public School. next to blueberry farm. 24 JUNE 2019 TREVOR VEALE

"I was driving past and noticed the landscape had changed so I came down this morning to see if any wildlife needed by help.

"I'm holding my ground. One of the tree surgeons said there was a Tawny Frogmouth with babies in a tree so they left it there."

She says rather than cutting the entire tree why not remove the limbs that are a potential hazard to students.

Her children went to the school and she described the trees as "airconditioners for students in the playground."

"And this is the worst time to be doing this. These are significant mature koala habitat trees.

"We're coming into spring and we're seeing a lot of babies out and about. We have a lot of babies in care at the moment."

The NSW Education Department has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

blueberry farming bonville;
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    IGNORANCE: Grafton Dean hits back at ‘doomsday waffle talk’

    premium_icon IGNORANCE: Grafton Dean hits back at ‘doomsday waffle talk’

    Environment 'What's sad is this isn't a personal agenda, this is typical of the agenda of conservative right-wing Christians...and it's nasty.'

    • 3rd Oct 2019 9:30 AM
    • 2 Rai_o_Sunshine
    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Happy rating in the top 10 as housing market turns around

    premium_icon Happy rating in the top 10 as housing market turns around

    News The housing market is showing signs of bouncing back and people on the Mid North...

    Merger will allow local company to spread its wings

    premium_icon Merger will allow local company to spread its wings

    News The local research business has been acquired by a Sydney-based firm.