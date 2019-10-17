Woman accused of stabbing teacher 'ready for discharge'

A woman accused of stabbing a primary school teacher with scissors has spent time receiving mental health treatment in a medical facility.

A WOMAN accused of stabbing a teacher at Byron Bay Public School will soon be discharged from a medical facility.

The Suffolk Park woman, 32, is accused of entering the school shortly after 7am on April 30 and stabbing teacher Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

She's facing charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse.

The woman cannot be named for legal reasons.

The case went before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the accused had been transported earlier this year from Silverwater Women's prison to a hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Her solicitor, Tracey Randall, told the court on Wednesday she was advised on Tuesday afternoon her client was "ready for discharge".

The accused had been granted bail in September to attend the facility for mental health treatment.

Ms Randall said she understood her client would be taken before Parramatta Local Court - the closest court to the hospital - on Tuesday.

She asked Magistrate Jeff Linden whether there was scope for the case to go back before him.

"I anticipated when I made the application that she'd be brought back before this court," Ms Randall said.

Mr Linden explained he would be sitting in a different court on that date, but the court heard arrangements had been made for the accused to appear before him, by video link from Parramatta.

Ms Randall told the court the accused had already been granted bail on the most serious allegation, and foreshadowed a bail application relating to other offences before the court.

The court heard this included a breach of a conditional release order.

The matter will go before Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 22.