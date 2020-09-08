Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Edmund’s College in Ipswich has been shut down after it is understood that a student infected with COVID-19 attended.
St Edmund’s College in Ipswich has been shut down after it is understood that a student infected with COVID-19 attended.
Breaking

School shut down after student attends with COVID

8th Sep 2020 7:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

St Edmund's College in Ipswich has been closed after a student reportedly attended while infected with COVID-19.

A letter was issued to parents late today in which principal Ray Celegato announced Queensland Health had temporarily closed the college after a Year 11 student was confirmed to have coronavirus.

A student reportedly attended St Edmunds College, Ipswich, while infected with COVID-19.
A student reportedly attended St Edmunds College, Ipswich, while infected with COVID-19.

The Courier-Mail understands the student attended classes while infected.

"The young man is being properly cared for. Our prayers are with him and his family during this time and we wish him a speedy recovery," Mr Celegato said in the letter.

"As a result of this confirmed case, the College will close immediately to allow Queensland Health to carry out contact tracing and to allow for special cleaning of our facilities.

"This decision has been made in the interests of the health and safety of our broader community and at this stage I expect the College to be closed for at least 48 hours while this initial work is being undertaken.

"This closure includes all on-site services and hire arrangements."

Mr Celegato said in the letter that students and members of the community could be contacted by health authorities to assist with the contact tracing process.

"I thank you for your patience and understanding during this time where we as a community are dealing with the impacts of this virus," he said.

"I will update you further as soon as I have further information."

Originally published as School shut down after student attends with COVID

coronavirus ipswich st edmunds college

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will council backflip on airport lease decision?

        Premium Content Will council backflip on airport lease decision?

        News “The cons are outweighing the pros … I do not believe it is a good deal.”

        Audi-driver forgets he has to obey the law

        Premium Content Audi-driver forgets he has to obey the law

        Crime Driver of $330,000 car allegedly caught doing almost 200km/h on the Mid North Coast...

        P-plater caught doing 65km/h over at Urunga

        Premium Content P-plater caught doing 65km/h over at Urunga

        Crime Police call out reckless and potentially deadly behaviour on local roads

        Burn to reduce fuel and get plantations back on track

        Premium Content Burn to reduce fuel and get plantations back on track

        Environment Hazard reduction burning will be conducted by the Forestry Corporation.