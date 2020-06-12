Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A school has been quickly shut down after a
A school has been quickly shut down after a "probable" coronavirus case was found.
Health

Another school closes down after 'probable' virus case found

12th Jun 2020 8:14 AM

Rose Bay Public School, in Sydney's harbourside east, has closed after a "probable" case of coronavirus was found.

The NSW Department of Education said students would immediately return to learning from home as investigations continued.

"We wish to advise you that Rose Bay Public School will be non-operational for on-site learning tomorrow, Friday June 12, 2020," the department said in a statement.

"All students will undertake at-home learning tomorrow.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is of paramount importance, as a precaution the school will be non-operational while we await confirmation from NSW Health."

The Rose Bay case is the third time a school community in Sydney's east has been hit with coronavirus in a month.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7285 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1063 in Queensland, 1699 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 601 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

Follow our live coverage below.

 

Originally published as School shut after 'probable' case found

coronavirus rose bay public school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10m to be pumped into economy says developer

        premium_icon $10m to be pumped into economy says developer

        News It was third time lucky for a controversial development at tonight’s Council meeting.

        NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        premium_icon NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        Rugby League Teams will be allowed to train in groups of 20 from the return date set by NSWRL...

        Coffs Airport lease handover delayed by Covid-19

        premium_icon Coffs Airport lease handover delayed by Covid-19

        News Process of handing over management pushing ahead despite delays.

        REVEALED: Extent of homelessness in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon REVEALED: Extent of homelessness in Coffs Harbour

        News It’s a perfect storm of rising house prices and declining wages.