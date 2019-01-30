School maintenance backlog will be 'wiped to zero'

EVERY school in the Coffs Harbour electorate will have its maintenance backlog wiped to zero.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government will clear every maintenance job currently outstanding in his electorate's 26 public schools by July 2020.

Mr Fraser made the announcement yesterday alongside Assistant Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh at Orara High School, which had $650,000 worth of work over summer.

"In the summer holidays more than $1,648,000 was allocated on school projects in the Coffs Harbour electorate,” Mr Fraser said.

"We're now wiping the slate clean and ensuring all outstanding maintenance jobs at our schools such as carpeting, roof maintenance and painting works will be carried out.”

Mr Singh said that across the Coffs Harbour electorate, the planned maintenance is $7.7 million.

"What we have announced is that a Liberals and Nationals Government will clear that planned maintenance to zero,” Mr Singh said.

"We are committed to public education and delivering local infrastructure to support communities right across NSW.

"That's why it's so important to have the Nationals representing Coffs Harbour in Macquarie Street. That's what Andrew Fraser has done so successfully and that's what I will do if elected on 23 March.”

Ms Mitchell said the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government inherited a $1 billion school maintenance backlog from the former Labor government.

"It is only because of the strong economic management of the NSW Liberals and Nationals that we are in a position to keep our schools in their best possible condition, and fix the problems created by Labor,” Ms Mitchell said.