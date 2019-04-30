School in lockdown after alleged stabbing

A SCHOOL at Byron Bay is in lockdown after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a parent this morning.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting Byron Bay Public School is in lockdown and a police search is under way after a female parent allegedly stabbed a male teacher with a pair of scissors.

The woman's whereabouts are currently unknown.

The stabbing attack allegedly took place around 7.20am at Byron Bay Public School on Kingsley Street, Byron Bay.

Luke Jolley posted on Byron Bay Community Board there has been an incident at the school and the teacher has been hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.

He said: "We have been reassured that our child and all the children are safe. Just wanted to let everyone know, in case you wanted to contact the school and check on the wellbeing of your child, although they can't share any details of the incident".