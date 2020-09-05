SCHOOL FORMALS: Will they or won’t they go ahead?

The coronavirus pandemic has the potential to turn the school-leaver’s smiles into frowns.

TEENAGERS around the Coffs Coast face a nervous wait as rumours spread that the much maligned formal-ban may be reversed.

While nothing is confirmed, the Premier Gladys Berejiklian left the door open for a reprieve after reiterating the ban was only for term three and if coronavirus case numbers remained low, her expectation was they would go ahead.

The uncertainty doesn’t just have teenagers concerned, with the flow on effects of the cancellation set to impact local businesses too.

Tracey Hynes of RSVP Bridal and Formal Wear in Coffs Harbour explained the ban could have a dramatic affect on her business.

“We have to pre-order our stock well in advance and we have thousands of dollars stock arriving on a weekly basis at the moment,” she said.

“If the formals don’t go ahead we will have stock just sitting there and that can have quite a negative impact.”

Tracey Hynes from RSVP Bridal is hopeful that the formal ban will be overturned.

While the implications for her business were clear, Ms Hynes said it was really the kids she felt for.

After 15 years in the business of helping teenagers get dressed up and enjoy the end of their school bash, Ms Hynes was recently able to watch her own kids experience the excitement.

“It is so disappointing. This is 13 years worth of schooling, not just one year,” she said.

“If they go to school with these kids every day, they should be able to have a social gathering with them to celebrate completing thirteen years of schooling.”

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said it would be great to see school formals reinstated. “School formals are an important rite of passage for students finishing high school, especially in regional NSW where many people may leave their home towns after school,” Mr Singh said.

“I understand the Education Minister is in discussions with the Department of Health to allow this.”

When asked about the role they had in trying to find a CovidSafe solution to the issue, NSW Education responded by saying schools continued to operate in line with NSW Health advice.

“We understand this is a challenging time for senior students in particular,” a spokesperson said.

“The NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has made a commitment to review the current arrangements for Term 4, pending advice from NSW Health.”

And despite the uncertainty surrounding the ban, Ms Hynes said she felt “common sense has to prevail” and the teenagers would be free to celebrate the end of their school life.

“It has been a very negative year for the poor kids and it would be nice to have something for them to look forward too,”

“I am fairly optimistic and I have a feeling they will go ahead.

“Somebody has to step in and say ‘hang on these guys go to school together’ – let them have their celebration.”