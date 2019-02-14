Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCHOOL EVACUATED: Firefighters from Sawtell were called to the scene.
SCHOOL EVACUATED: Firefighters from Sawtell were called to the scene. Trevor Veale
News

School evacuated as firefighters called in

14th Feb 2019 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SAWTELL school was evacuated today as firefighters put out a blaze in a toilet block.

The large aerial pump truck (with a telescopic boom) from the Coffs Harbour NSW Fire Brigade attended in addition to the Sawtell urban pumper.

The crews were called at around 11.46am and found smoke billowing from a toilet block at the Mary Help of Christians Primary School.

Station commander Steve Ellis says toilet paper had been set alight causing the fire and subsequent evacuation of 450 students and 50 staff.

It took approximately an hour to extinguish the flames and ventilate the area.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Chris Dawson makes surprise court appearance

    premium_icon Chris Dawson makes surprise court appearance

    News Accused wife killer Chris Dawson made a surprise visit to court this morning flanked by his brother and lawyer for a hearing over the murder of his first wife.

    • 14th Feb 2019 2:09 PM
    Coffs is charging ahead

    premium_icon Coffs is charging ahead

    News Call for action on electric car revolution in Australia.

    Red Rock resident ready for release

    premium_icon Red Rock resident ready for release

    News When she first came in, she made a horrible noise with each breath

    ONLINE POLL: It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

    ONLINE POLL: It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

    News With the State Election looming we're polling Advocate readers