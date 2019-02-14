School evacuated as firefighters called in

SCHOOL EVACUATED: Firefighters from Sawtell were called to the scene.

SCHOOL EVACUATED: Firefighters from Sawtell were called to the scene. Trevor Veale

A SAWTELL school was evacuated today as firefighters put out a blaze in a toilet block.

The large aerial pump truck (with a telescopic boom) from the Coffs Harbour NSW Fire Brigade attended in addition to the Sawtell urban pumper.

The crews were called at around 11.46am and found smoke billowing from a toilet block at the Mary Help of Christians Primary School.

Station commander Steve Ellis says toilet paper had been set alight causing the fire and subsequent evacuation of 450 students and 50 staff.

It took approximately an hour to extinguish the flames and ventilate the area.