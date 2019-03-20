Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A heartbroken community mourns the loss of Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six.
A heartbroken community mourns the loss of Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six.
News

School 'deeply shocked, saddened' by children's deaths

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Principal of the two children who were killed in a horrific accident on Monday afternoon has broken her silence.

Harrisville State School principal Michelle White said the community is "deeply shocked and saddened".

The two children, Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six, were killed when a car driven by their mother Shalyne Spinks crashed into a tree on Middle Rd at Peak Crossing.

"The Harrisville State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of a student and his younger sister who was a member of the school's playgroup," Ms White said.

"They were both joyful and friendly children who will be greatly missed by all their friends and teachers.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at the school to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

Tributes poured in from social media as well:

 

 

 

More Stories

fatal traffic crash harrisville state school peak crossing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Claims fly in the case of the mystery noise maps

    premium_icon Claims fly in the case of the mystery noise maps

    News Bypass noise maps believed to have been left behind after a high level meeting with politicians and RMS officials have been leaked to the media.

    • 20th Mar 2019 7:30 PM
    Taekwondo teacher facing sexual abuse claims granted bail

    premium_icon Taekwondo teacher facing sexual abuse claims granted bail

    News Instructor charged with allegedly 'touching' a woman and student.

    Man hospitalised after 4WD smashes into the front of a house

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after 4WD smashes into the front of a house

    News A MAN, in his 60s has been hospitalised following the incident

    Do you need domestic violence support? Ask Izzy for help

    Do you need domestic violence support? Ask Izzy for help

    Crime 40 domestic violence survivors improved this technology