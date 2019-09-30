Schomberg girls are poised to blast off

TWO sisters will be in the thick of the action at a big surfing event in Sydney this week, with both Isla and Madeline Schomberg in the water at Avalon.

The 14th annual Hurley BL’s Blast Off, created by 1988 World Champion and surfing legend Barton Lynch, begins tomorrow and runs until Friday.

More than 300 groms from all over Australia have descended upon Sydney’s Northern Beaches to take part in the event, including the Schomberg’s.

Founded in 2006, Blast Off has grown to be the biggest family surf festival in Australia and was built on the premise of introducing young surfers to the world of contest surfing.

“Every year we sell out well ahead of the event taking place,” Lynch said.

“With the interest in the event and concept growing year on year, Blast Off has become the most desired grom comp in the country, and quite possibly the world, something I am extremely proud of.”

Over the years there have been many surfers who have taken part in the Blast Off program and gone onto great things including two-time women’s world champion Tyler Wright who won the very first girls under-14s event in 2006.

There are a number of additions to the 2019 program including the Boost Mobile Big Air Awards which will reward the most innovative and biggest air manoeuvre for both the boys and girls.

“Aerial surfing is the future of the sport and for a young kid to be successful these days they not only have to be able to do it on the wave face but also in the air,” Lynch said.