Scholarships to benefit child educators

UPSKILLING OPPORTUNITY: Scholarships for eligible early childhood teachers will help upgrade qualifications. Brett Wortman

SCHOLARSHIPS will be offered to eligible early education teachers under a NSW Government program.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said diploma-qualified early childhood educators are encouraged to apply before the June 9 closing date for a scholarship to help boost their qualifications.

Mr Fraser said the Rural and Remote Early Childhood Education scholarships are already having an impact on services.

"Since this scholarship program was introduced the government has supported 109 educators across the state to upskill,” he said.

"That's 109 more bachelor qualified teachers giving our children the best possible early childhood education.

"These scholarships are flexible and may be used for a number of costs incurred during studies.

"This could include textbooks, travel costs, technology to support study or course fees and I strongly urge anyone who is eligible to think about applying.”

The scholarships, valued up to $10,000, are available to candidates working in a rural or remote community preschool, mobile preschool or long day care service.

To be eligible they must not have already commenced an early childhood teaching degree.

