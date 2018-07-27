Scholarships awarded to top performing students

Students from around the Coffs Coast were celebrated at a ceremony at Coffs Jetty for winnings a scholarship from Bishop Druitt College.

Students from around the Coffs Coast were celebrated at a ceremony at Coffs Jetty for winnings a scholarship from Bishop Druitt College. Trevor Veale

SIXTEEN high achieving Coffs Coast students have been celebrated after receiving scholarships from Bishop Druitt College.

The students, from various schools, were chosen from over 135 applications this year.

BDC principal Nick Johnstone said this year's award winners are the first group to be celebrated publicly.

"In a lot of schools they don't celebrate scholarships but I believe in the exact opposite, we should be celebrating success,” Mr Johnstone said.

"Gone are the days of that tall poppy syndrome I believe, and we need to celebrate the high achievers and the people who word hard to get those scholarships.

"The scholarships cover a variety of different areas, from those awarded to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, through to STEM which is a new offering this year. Then there are the more traditional sporting, cultural and academic scholarships.”

Students from Nambucca, St Francis Xavier, Toormina, Woolgoolga, Narranga, Boambee and BDC schools received scholarships.

Scholarships are available for those in years 5-12 and are offered annually. They will be advertised in the Advocate and on the BDC website.

"In order to get a scholarship you need to have shown a high level of achievement in the specific field,” Mr Johnstone said.

"We're looking to making this a tradition in the school to promote the high flyers and celebrate those kids who are working hard in the Coffs community to achieve their dreams.”

Hunter Bellamy from Boambee Public School, who has won a sporting scholarship, said he's looking forward to start school at BDC.

"I got a sporting scholarship, the sport I play is all-rounded so I play heaps of sports like soccer, swimming and futsal,” he said.

"I applied for my scholarship because I've been trying my best in training and I want to be at the most top level as I can.”

Lilly Geddes who attends BDC also won a sporting scholarship for her swimming achievements.

"I knew if I got a scholarship that money would go towards my swimming and help me achieve my best,” she said.

"It's an awesome school to attend.”