Scholarship offer to future organising whiz-kid

HEAD START: The diploma course could open the doors to dealing with the biggest events in the land. Brad Greenshields

THE NSW Government and Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) are on the lookout for one talented individual on the Coffs Coast dreaming of a career in events management.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said a regional scholarship program with a Diploma of Event Management at the end is being offered.

"Whether you are young or old this is a fantastic opportunity for those wanting to upskill and achieve their career goals within the events industry,” he said.

"The course will be delivered via an MEA online learning tool allowing students to complete the tasks at their own pace and in their own time.”

MEA chief executive officer Robyn Johnson said the business events industry is a growing economic contributor to regional communities and the partnership is a reflection of the close relationship with the NSW Government.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with the NSW Government to bring more job opportunities into rural and regional NSW,” she said.

"I also look forward to meeting with the Destination Networks next year to work together to grow business events across the state.”

To apply go to www.meetinnsw.com.au/scholarships