Scholarship an incredible achievement

"EVERYTHING in moderation” is a motto Hugh Churchwell lives by, a simple notion from the 18-year-old's nan that he attributes to his incredible success.

The former school captain and 2017 dux of Coffs Harbour High School is a shining example of how being a regional student proves no barrier to achieving great things.

Scoring an ATAR in the high 90s, Hugh has been chosen from 5023 applicants to receive one of Canada's most prestigious scholarships - the Loran Scholarship worth $100,000.

He'll be studying a degree in mechanical engineering at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, in August.

"My dad is Canadian and I lived in Canada for a couple of years when I was nine. I just thought studying at McGill would be a great opportunity because it is a pretty world-class university,” Hugh said.

The scholarship is granted to just 34 applicants a year based on character, leadership and commitment to service.

Hugh fitted this criteria perfectly, particularly because of his role as a volunteer firefighter with the Rural Fire Service since the tender age of 15.

"I was by far the youngest in the team,” he said, "but it's been great to learn from people with more life experience than myself and, even though it sounds a bit cliche, it was a great way to get involved in the community.

"I remember there was this one time we were called out to Bongil Bongil and there was an arsonist who just continuously kept lighting fires, it was pretty scary. We were just in the dark trying to put out his trail.

"It's been good to get involved as a local youth. I think people around my age can be disconnected from adults, so it was a good opportunity for me.

"My parents have always said if you work hard, you can do well wherever you are, so I suppose it's a matter of taking every opportunity that came my way, have my hands in a few pots and get involved in as much as I could.”

Currently playing first-grade rugby for the SCU Marlins, Hugh is also an accomplished state athlete, having competed in 800m and 400m distance running.

He has also attended the National Youth Science Forum twice and been asked to return in 2019 as a student staff member.

According to Hugh, his passion for science stemmed from his childhood interest in aviation.

"When I was little I always wanted to be a pilot. But then I thought... maybe I'd like to stay on the ground,” he said.

"I'm hoping to do an aerospace concentration so it will link in to design of aircraft structures and flight dynamics, those sorts of things.

"On the other hand I'm thinking I might do engineering as a pre-med and undertake medicine gateways, try and find a link between the two.

"We'll see how it goes.”

Hugh, who has three brothers, said his family - particularly his nan - had been his number one supporters.

"'You can only do your best' is something nan always says.”