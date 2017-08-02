Schindler can finally mark national title off his bucket list

Sawtell surfer Scott Schindler is chaired in triumph after claiming a national title at the Australian Surf Festival held at Duranbah Beach.

AFTER years of trying to win a coveted Australian title, Sawtell surfer Scott Schindler finally claimed his maiden national crown today.

Schindler mustered up an impressive 16.40 heat total to claim the final of the over-45 Mens division in picturesque four-foot waves at Duranbah Beach which is hosting the Australian Surf Festival.

The popular Sawtell natural-footer finished clearly ahead of a Queensland pair in Jason Frost and Paul Wayland in the final.

Frost and Wayland tied for second place in the final scoring 13.25 points each from their two-wave totals.

The Coffs Coast came close to having a second national champion from the Australian Surfmasters Titles with John Schmidenberg from Emerald Beach finishing runner-up in the final of the over-50s mens division.