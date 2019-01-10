Scherian looks to attack in new year

BIG YEAR: Laura Scherian says she will look to play more wing attack, along with centre, in her third season with the Sunshine Coast Lightning

BIG YEAR: Laura Scherian says she will look to play more wing attack, along with centre, in her third season with the Sunshine Coast Lightning RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

NETBALL: She was a central rock on court for Lightning last year but 2019 could bring extra responsibilities in attack for Laura Scherian.

The 30-year-old predominantly played in centre during the Coast's successful premiership defence, however, her third season at the club is set to involve more time in wing attack.

"I'm looking at swinging to wing attack and centre, which will definitely be a big task for me,” she said.

She's no stranger to the position, having filled it intermittently over the past two seasons.

"Wing attack controls that attack end whereas in the centre you have to read everything and slot in where you're needed,” she said.

"So, they're very different games and I enjoy playing both but I'll definitely have to put my wing attack hat on a bit more (this year).”

While focussed on Lightning, Scherian admitted spending more time in a different position could benefit chances of representative call-ups.

She's already had a taste for it, having been involved in Diamonds camps and being part of the Australian Fast5 team.

"I'm just thinking of what I can do for Lightning and what my role will be in terms of centre court here at moment, but, being more versatile definitely helps with representative positions as well,” she said.

Lightning returned for their first full court session of the year on Thursday, with players embracing the pre-season grind again.

"I think you lift that little bit more in the gym when you're in there as a group and run that little bit faster on court so it's been really nice to get back together.

"We've got four away with international commitments and we know we've got to hold up our end here and do that hard work and make sure that we're all on even par.”