Scheduled burning for hazard reduction

IF you see plumes of smoke rising from the bush, it's nothing to be concerned about.

The NSW Rural Fire Service will be working with Forest Corporation NSW and Coffs Harbour City Council during a scheduled hazard reduction burn taking place at Karangi on Monday, July 17 through to Wednesday, July 19.

Approximately 30 NSW RFS members will take part in the operation which will help reduce the intensity of bush fires.

"This controlled burn will help protect private properties and water supply infrastructure, as well as assist our fire fighters to control any future bush fires in the area,” NSW RFS team manager Sean McArdle said.

"This operation is an important part of our Bushfire Risk Management Plan for the Mid North Coast.

District Officer Jamie Bertram said it is important to take advantage of suitable weather conditions to conduct hazard reduction burning as soon as they occur.

"Each year only a small window of opportunity exists where weather conditions are conducive to controlled burns.

"For a hazard reduction burn to be successful, we require the right wind and temperature conditions as well as ground fuels to be sufficiently dry.

"We advise residents in the Karangi and surrounding areas within the Orara Valley to take appropriate precautions, such as keeping doors and windows closed, removing washing from clotheslines and making sure pets are in a protected area.

For more information, call 6651 6133 or visit rfs.nsw.gov.au