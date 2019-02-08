SCG experience has rep players primed

TEEING OFF: Alec Baldwin smashes the ball through the off side for the Coffs Coast Chargers on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

TEEING OFF: Alec Baldwin smashes the ball through the off side for the Coffs Coast Chargers on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Benjamin Churcher

CRICKET: The Coffs Coast Chargers fell short of their dream of capturing state silverware at the SCG on Tuesday after going down to the Central Coast Rush.

Taking on the Rush in the second semi-final of the Plan B Regional Bash tournament, the Chargers batted first and got off to a shaky start when opener Trent Mitchell was dismissed for a duck.

Opening partner Luke Cox fared better, scoring 43 runs off 28 balls in a knock that included five boundaries.

Skipper Richie Gallichan (31) and Ben McMahon (32) contributed valuable runs from the middle order as the Chargers finished their innings at 5/134.

The Coffs outfit got off to the perfect start with the ball, having the Rush reeling at 2/16, but an incredible innings from Stephen McCabe (77 not out) secured Central Coast victory with just under three overs to spare.

"It was a disappointing result but it was great to play at the SCG again,” batsman Alec Baldwin said.

Baldwin and the rest of the Chargers squad will transition from the smash-and-bash version of the game to two-day cricket this weekend as the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League resumes.

The Premier League has been in 40-over mode since early November and Baldwin is looking forward to the challenge of the longer form of the game.

"I actually missed the two-day games at the start of the season, so this will be my first one,” he said.

"I don't think it will be hard moving from T20 to two-day stuff, I've played enough cricket now to do it.”

Baldwin and his Star Hotel teammates are hosting the Coutts-Coffs Colts this weekend, while in the other match Diggers will travel north to Harwood.

Sawtell has the bye.