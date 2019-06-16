Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YOU'RE KIDDING: Marlins players celebrate their match winning try which came well after the 80 minutes had passed.
YOU'RE KIDDING: Marlins players celebrate their match winning try which came well after the 80 minutes had passed. Sam Flanagan
News

SCENES! Marlin miracle unfolds in game of the year

Sam Flanagan
by
16th Jun 2019 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE SCU Marlins won one of the greatest games in Mid North Coast rugby history on Saturday, scoring an unbelievable match-winning try well after 80 minutes had ticked over.

With only a few minutes remaining the Marlins looked to be home leading 36-31, though a crucial turnover in their own half allowed the Snappers to get back in the game.

Big man Joe de Dassel showed a brilliant deft touch when he put outside back Ollie Gibbon though a hole.

Gibbon burned the defence to leave the scores at 36-36.

Soon after the Snappers received a penalty in their own half, with just seconds left on the clock.

The Snappers kicked for touch and with time expired, were accumulating phases as they made their way towards the tryline.

It looked as if the Marlins were going to suffer their second heartbreaking loss to their rivals within a matter of weeks.

Then, a miracle.

The Marlins were able to win the ball in the ruck and quickly spun it wide to their outside centre Jarryd Franck.

The number 13 burst away down the left hand touchline and at full speed produced a left-foot banana kick in-field for a flying Aaron Rigney.

The flyhalf caught the kick on the full and scored under the posts. Cue delirium.

Marlins captain AJ Gilbert said it was probably the best win he has been a part of.

"I've been in games we're we've kicked a late goal or a tough penalty goal to win, but not one with a try like that,” Gilbert said.

"He (Franck) did a similar kick earlier in the match when he should have just gone off his right foot, but that kick he produced at the end was something special.

"The effort from the guys to be up around and supporting him at the end as well, their wasn't just Aaron there, Damo (Damien Dumas) and Gurang Gurang were there as well.”

The 43-36 victory will go down in folklore as one of, if not the best, win in SCU Marlin history.

Gilbert said the nature of the triumph reflects his side's never say die attitude.

"When they scored that late try I was telling the boys it doesn't matter if they convert it or not, we just have to score again.

"Even when they got the penalty at the end and they went for it by kicking for touch I was thinking 'here's our chance'.

"In regards to where we were on the field and what we had to do to win, it was pretty special.

"It just comes back to the belief the boys are starting to build in the group.”

coffs harbour snappers game of the year mid north coast rugby nsw rugby rugby australia rugby union scu marlins southern cross university marlins try of the year
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs Harbour has a serious case of Elton fever

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour has a serious case of Elton fever

    News ELTON fever is beginning to grip Coffs Harbour after the major announcement last week that the music icon will be performing in the town next year.

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Police confirm identity of Armidale Rd crash victim

    Comets crash the Panthers' pink party in absolute thriller

    premium_icon Comets crash the Panthers' pink party in absolute thriller

    News SAWTELL nearly completed one of the greatest comebacks in history.

    Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

    Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

    News COFFS Harbour Can You Feel The Love Tonight?