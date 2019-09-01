Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE BOARD: Wolves captain Ben Wighton (left) embraces striker James Palmer after a goal against the Northern Storm Thunder.
ON THE BOARD: Wolves captain Ben Wighton (left) embraces striker James Palmer after a goal against the Northern Storm Thunder. Sam Flanagan
News

SCENES! Fairytale continues as Wolves down Thunder in epic

Sam Flanagan
by
1st Sep 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Woolgoolga Wolves are one win away from a grand final appearance after a penalty shootout victory over a brave Northern Storm Thunder on Saturday. 

The Wolves took the lead midway through the first half thanks to a clinical left foot finish from striker James Palmer. 

With Woopi holding a 1-0 advantage at the break, the Thunder managed to bring the game level in the second half and send the match into extra time. 

After 30 extra minutes the sides were still deadlocked and penalties were needed to decide the winner. 

With the sun well and truly gone, the Wolves stepped up in the shootout to win a nail-biter 4-3.

Below are some photos from the match: 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    GALLERY: The Coffs Coast’s best dads

    premium_icon GALLERY: The Coffs Coast’s best dads

    News Earlier this week we asked our readers to give their dads the shout-outs they deserve this Father's Day.

    Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

    premium_icon Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

    News COFFS Harbour was a focal point of the NSW Police operation.

    VOTE NOW: The top 30 restaurants on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: The top 30 restaurants on the Coffs Coast

    News OUR readers have come up with the top 30 restaurants, which is #1?

    PHOTOS: Four youths lead officers on wild police pursuit

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four youths lead officers on wild police pursuit

    News THE chase began in Bellingen before they were caught in Urunga.