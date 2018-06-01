Is this man a monster?

A 34-YEAR-OLD Nambour man facing 88 sexual offence charges, including bestiality and rape, was allowed to walk free after appearing in court yesterday.

Despite making full admissions to almost all the charges on Thursday, and police objections, the man received bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

The man, who cannot be named, allegedly committed the 88 offences against three children, aged nine to 14, during a 10-year period.

Most of the charges happened between 2002 and 2004. Police prosecutor Sally Place said the alleged offences were "heinous and severe.

She expected the man to be jailed if he was convicted. The alleged offences included exposing the children to indecent videos and pornography, touching, oral sex and sexual intercourse.

The man allegedly paid the children to fondle his dogs genitals.

Ms Place said alleged police evidence against the man comprised pretext phone calls between the children and the man, and "admissions to nearly all of the charges in a recorded interview.

She said police believed the man was a flight risk and likely to interfere with witnesses.

Ms Place said the charges meant the man could no longer live at his Nambour address, which left him with no place to go. The accuseds barrister, Elvira Jorgensen, said police concerns were "unfounded.

She said her client, who was in a relationship with the mother of one child, immediately would look for a new home near his work on the Sunshine Coast.

In granting bail, acting magistrate Russell Lebsanft said the man, who was wearing a grey polo-shirt tucked into blue work pants yesterday, must report his new address to police by Monday. If he failed to do so, he was ordered to surrender into custody.

The man must report to police three days a week and have no contact with witnesses.

Ms Jorgensen said she sought a committal hearing for all the indictable charges but did not expect full evidence to be required.

The man must reappear for a committal mention on November24.