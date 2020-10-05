Scat-sniffing Max welcomed onto country

Durrunda Wajaarr Rangers Daniel Flanders and Daniel McKechnie with Jack Nesbit and Max from Canines for Wildlife. The team were on the hunt for koala scats.

SCAT-SNIFFING dogs are enhancing their reputation across the North Coast.

Max has been making a name for himself sniffing out koalas across the state and was recently out with Darrunda Wajaarr Rangers for a koala survey in Mylestom.

The springer-spaniel was accompanied by Jack Nesbitt from Canines for Wildlife to track down scats within lands managed by Coffs Harbour & District Local Aboriginal Land Council.

Over the three days Max was able to detect up to 50 koala scats spread over the land under key koala habitat trees, with tallowwood and Grey Gum being the most prominent.

The Durrunda Wajaarr team were amazed to see how quickly and efficiently Max and Jack were able to track down the scats, with some being found within minutes of entering the bush.

The age of the scats suggested koalas had been active in the area as recently as between one and four weeks prior.

Durrunda Wajaarr Rangers Daniel Flanders and Dion Quinlin with Jack Nesbitt and Max. The team were on the hunt for koala scats.

“It would be impossible for humans to find a koala scat where Max found scats, (it is) the best way to thoroughly survey koala habitat,” a CHALC spokesperson said.

“Over-all (it was) amazing to see a trained dog so happy to find koala scats where they were hiding.

“They both have a great bond and Max only goes where he is told to search and only picks up koala scent.”

Durrunda Wajaarr pursued a cleansing and welcoming ceremony to cleanse any scents and tracks Max and the crew left behind.

The crew found it to be a very beneficial activity and the Darrunda Wajaarr team would recommend it to other land managers in NSW.

“Max is doing great work for our koala communities and with the right cultural protocols I would recommend Max for further koala scat detection work on the North Coast.”

The CHALC were thankful to Transgrid Community Partnerships and Jaliigirr Biodiversity Alliance who enabled the work to happen and to Canines for Wildlife for training Max to tread carefully on country while doing essential survey work.

“Darruy Wunba Ngujawiny – well done to all involved,” they said.

It is not the first time koala-sniffing dogs have come to the North Coast, with Iluka Landcare working with Max back in May to identify koala scats in an area which they had brought back to life through bush regeneration work.

And in June Coffs Harbour City Council approved $25,000 for the Canine Scent Detectives Promoting Koala Population Health in Jaliigirr Corridors which will survey koalas in Sawtell, Toormina and Boambee East.