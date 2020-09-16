Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Scary number of virus cases undetected

by Erin Lyons
16th Sep 2020 9:15 AM

 

Tens of thousands of coronavirus cases may have gone undetected in Australia, according to a federal government-funded study.

Researchers from the Australian National University have developed a new test that can detect previous COVID-19 infection in a patient's blood.

The ANU study suggests for every 3000 healthy Australians, eight had likely been unknowingly infected with the virus. No one in the study had previously returned a positive test.

Academics said the new "highly sensitive test" measured the antibodies that followed previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 - better known as COVID-19.

The study was conducted just before Melbourne's second wave of outbreaks.

"Our best estimate is around 0.28 per cent of Australians (one in 350) had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 by that time," Associate Professor Ian Cockburn said.

Thousands of COVID cases may have gone undetected. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Thousands of COVID cases may have gone undetected. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

"This suggests that instead of 11,000 cases we know about from nasal swab testing, about 70,000 people had been exposed overall."

Dr Cockburn explained that when a person is infected with COVID-19, the immune system produces antibodies. The test measures those antibodies to determine if someone has previously been exposed.

Researchers said the test would help authorities gain a better grasp of the spread of the illness - and could help demonstrate whether or not herd immunity exists.

The John Curtin School of Medical Research director Professor Graham Mann added that the test would be useful to monitor the spread within the community, particularly among people who may be asymptomatic.

"It is another weapon in our armoury to combat further waves of the virus," he said.

There have been close to 27,000 positive cases in Australia since the pandemic began, the majority of those were diagnosed during Victoria's second wave.

Originally published as Scary number of virus cases undetected

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health undetected cases

Just In

    NSW names six Origin bolters

    NSW names six Origin bolters
    • 16th Sep 2020 9:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘TWISTED’: Coffs child psychologist preyed on young patients

        Premium Content ‘TWISTED’: Coffs child psychologist preyed on young patients

        News The sexual predator lied about his crimes overseas to become a child psychologist on the Coffs Coast - where he had free reign to prey on boys and young men.

        IN COURT: 12 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 12 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Wednesday, September...

        DRUG BUST: Man jailed over multimillion-dollar Coffs crop

        Premium Content DRUG BUST: Man jailed over multimillion-dollar Coffs crop

        News The uni student was recruited by a Sydney-based crime syndicate.

        'MASSIVE JOB': Huge changes at SCU over next 3 years

        Premium Content 'MASSIVE JOB': Huge changes at SCU over next 3 years

        News With more jobs on the line, the next stage is critical