Offbeat

Scary moment shark swims by house

by Phoebe Loomes
18th Dec 2020 6:03 PM

A bull shark has reportedly been spotted in floodwaters near a Queensland man's back fence after a week of wild weather caused flash flooding in the area.

The wild photo has been shared more than 1400 times on Facebook and attracted hundreds of comments.

"Another wild day on the Gold Coast," the Gold Coast resident wrote on Facebook, sharing the photo.

"Bull Shark in the backyard at Burleigh Waters."

The shark had reportedly found its way into a canal in Burleigh Waters which had swollen its banks after heavy rainfall in the area.

The bull shark behind the back fence in Burleigh Waters.
"How did it get there? Clearly sharknado," one commenter joked.

"North QLD get crocs, the Gold Coast gets bull sharks," one man wrote.

"This little guy at Burleigh Heads is enjoying his new pond."

"I was fishing near there with my grandson last year and something big took his bait and ran his line out. Didn't think much of it at the time. Don't think I'd go swimming near there any time soon," another man wrote.

But some weren't entirely convinced, with one man suggesting it looked like a "palm frond" floating in the water.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Queensland issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the state yesterday, which included the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast and the Scenic Rim.

The BOM predicted storms with heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding, along with more intense periods of rain in the afternoon.

Burleigh Waters was pelted with 104mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Originally published as Scary moment shark swims by house

nature sharks wildlife

